Spelunky 2 just achieved its last ‘major goal’ for online, so now you can pratfall with friends across platforms

Almost exactly two years after it was first released, Spelunky 2 has been updated (opens in new tab) with crossplay between players on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, so you can now die ingloriously in front of your console-bound friends in the game’s Arena and Adventure modes.

Spelunky Creator Derek Yu says the update, which comes as part of the game’s 1.26 patch, represents the completion of all of the game’s “major goals for online multiplayer”. With the “basic features” of Spelunky’s Multiplayer now in place, says Yu, future updates will mostly focus on making tweaks and improvements to Spelunky 2’s online features based on player feedback.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button