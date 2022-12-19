Speeding Up Play, Searching for Bryson and Not Quitting Tiger

Nobody asked, but here’s what I think. The Ranking crew has graciously arranged them in no particular order of interest. Merry Christmas, fellow hacks…

> Notah Begay and Padraig Harrington said in recent weeks they believe Tiger Woods still has it in him to win another tournament, maybe a major. (Well, he’s probably not going to play in much other than major tournaments, so …) You saw his impressive clubhead speed in the PNC Championship, the fun father-son made-for-TV event. They looked great the first day, less than great the second. If we were talking about anyone other than Tiger, I would disagree with Begay and Paddy and say Tiger is reduced to ceremonial golf. However, Tiger has earned the benefit of any doubt with his career and his work ethic. Maybe I wouldn’t bet on him to win again, but I definitely wouldn’t tell him there’s anything he can’t do.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button