Speculating on Where LIV Golf May Play in 2023

Dustin Johnson tees off at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster event.

LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule will likely include a return to Trump Bedminster, where Dustin Johnson and the field played in the last weekend of July 2022.

Nothing is official, but indications are that the LIV Golf League will open its 2023 season in late February with an event in Mexico—at Mayakoba, the home of a long-time PGA Tour event that dates to 2007 at El Camaleon Club.

.

