Spector Tapped as JMU Women’s Basketball Radio Play-by-Play Voice

HARRISONBURG, Va. – As James Madison Women’s basketball prepares for its season to tip off on November 7, the Dukes will have a new radio play-by-play voice with Corey Spector taking the mic on the Morris Insurance and Financial Services Broadcast Network.

Spector currently serves as broadcast coordinator for JMU Athletics, filling roles as play-by-play on ESPN+ broadcasts for most sports outside of football and basketball. For football, he concurrently acts as a sideline reporter for both the ESPN+ broadcasts for home games and for the radio broadcasts both home and away. He also produces video interview packages to feature JMU coaches, student-athletes and administrators. In 2021-22, Spector led JMU’s streaming Productions on FloSports for all sports outside of football and basketball.

A Graduate of the Newhouse School of Public Communications and Syracuse’s top-rated broadcast and digital Journalism program, Spector served a variety of radio and digital broadcast play-by-play roles from 2017 to 2021. He broadcast Syracuse games in multiple sports on the ACC Network and on radio stations. He worked intern roles for the Syracuse Crunch hockey club and the Rockland Boulders professional baseball club, in addition to production assistant and research roles with both Westwood One and SiriusXM NFL programming.

Spector’s first broadcast of the 2022-23 campaign will be the season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 when the Dukes host Maine at 7 pm The Sun Belt preseason poll was released on Oct. 17 with the Dukes picked sixth.