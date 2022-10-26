Special Salah closes on Gerrard: Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings as Reds reach Champions League last 16

Mohamed Salah:

Another Champions League night, another Salah masterclass. So often, the Egyptian has been the key man for Liverpool in this competition, and he was here again, scoring the Reds’ first goal, creating their third and generally causing havoc throughout. Having started quietly, Salah sprung to life three minutes before half-time, latching onto Jordan Henderson’s delightful pass to clip a lovely finish past Remko Pasveer, the Ajax goalkeeper. It settled Liverpool right down. Nunez headed them further ahead four minutes into the second half before Salah, dropping deep, turned and slid a beautiful pass through for Elliott, who made no mistake on his weaker right foot. Game over. With a goal and an assist, Salah becomes only the third player to reach 50 goal contributions with an English club in the Champions League, following in the footsteps of Thierry Henry and Ryan Giggs. He is now only one goal behind Steven Gerrard’s record of 40 European goals for Liverpool. A special player, whichever way you slice it.

Andy Robertson:

If Liverpool are to play their way out of their recent stupor, they’re going to need their tried-and-trusted players to wake themselves up first. And there were positive signs, to say the least, in the way Robertson performed here. The Scot, like so many of his team-mates, has struggled for form and fitness this season, but he was the one who set the tone for Klopp’s side here, playing with verve, energy and no shortage of quality. It was his pass which allowed Firmino to lay on a chance which Nunez inexplicably thwacked against the post before half time, and his corner which was then headed home by the Uruguayan just after the break. The sight of Robertson tearing upfield, leaving Defenders in his wake, playing with purpose and belief, will have pleased Klopp immensely. They want more of this. He needs more of this.

The optimists:

In May, shortly after Liverpool had lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Paris, Jurgen Klopp looked down the lens of a camera and told fans to “book the hotel” for Istanbul 2023. His team have had their troubles since that night, but they are into the last 16, and a step closer to the Ataturk Stadium, which will host this season’s final and which holds such special memories for Liverpudlians. The optimists, of course, will have done exactly what Klopp told them to do after Paris, and while the Reds know they will have to improve significantly if they are to have any chance of success this season, they have at least achieved their first aim . They are in the hat, and able to dream of European Cup No. 7 on the banks of the Bosphorus.