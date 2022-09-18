Special Olympics Tennessee to Host State Golf Tournament in Smyrna

Over 60 Special Olympics Tennessee Athletes and Unified Partners will compete in the Special Olympics Tennessee State Golf Tournament this Monday, September 19 at Smyrna Golf Course in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Athletes from across the state will travel to Middle Tennessee to compete against their peers in their respective divisions. Divisions include Individual 9-hole, Unified 9-hole, Unified 18-hole, Individual 18-hole and skills. Unified duos include one Special Olympics athlete and one Unified Partner.

WHAT: Special Olympics Tennessee State Golf Tournament

WHO: Special Olympics Athletes and Unified Partners.

WHEN: Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8 AM to 1 PM Central

WHERE: Smyrna Golf Course – 101 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN 37167

About Special Olympics Tennessee

Special Olympics Tennessee (SOTN) is a state chapter of Special Olympics North America, a part of Special Olympics International. The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and Athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with Intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience Joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics Athletes and the community. SOTN offers 17 Olympic-style sports and is composed of 36 areas covering the entire state with Volunteer leaders managing activities in those districts. Its state office is in Nashville, Tennessee.

Special Olympics Tennessee is a registered 501(c)(3), non-profit organization supported by private donations from individuals, corporations and organizations throughout the state. Special Olympics is “the most credible Charity in America” ​​according to a survey in the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Learn more about Special Olympics Tennessee.