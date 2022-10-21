Special Olympics Basketball Day Held in Marshall County | News, Sports, Jobs

More than 100 current and former students gathered at John Marshall High School for the return of the Special Olympics basketball day, which had been on hiatus since 2019.

About 150 students with special needs at all grade levels, as well as some graduates, joined with peer tutors, friends and family for the event, which has been a staple of the county for more than 30 years. The last event was held in 2019, with COVID-19 putting a stop to things during 2020 and 2021.

Catherine Folmar, co-coordinator for Marshall County Special Olympics, said the students’ enthusiasm for the day was as infectious as it was apparent.

“It was great – seeing these kids coming off the buses, I couldn’t stop smiling,” she said. “They were all happy to be here, our peer tutors were happy. Seeing the camaraderie and love, everybody is so pleased and excited to be back and to have things back to normal.”

The day included events such as passing, dribbling, and speed dribbling. First, second and third-place awards were handed out by volunteers from the Moundsville chapter of the Knights of Pythias.

photo by: Alan Olson

“Our peer Tutors love volunteering for this event – ​​you’re going to work with these people with special needs, you’re going to help them go around to their events, and it’s your job to be their best friend for the day,” Folmar said. “The high school kids are amazing, with their faith and humanity. I’ve had adults come up to me and tell me what a great job they’re doing, and our Athletes get to be out on the court all day. I’ve seen more smiles today than I’ve seen in a long time.”

Broc Gast, a junior peer tutor, said he loved the opportunity to work alongside the athletes.

“It’s honestly awesome for the kids and everything,” Gast said. “I have fun doing it, and I’m not just doing it for anything – I just hope the kids enjoy it. It brings a smile to my face.”

Student athlete Holden Estel, a junior at Cameron High School, echoed the sentiments of both Gast and Folmar – the day was just awesome all around.

“Today, I’m getting to shoot hoops, meet some people,” Estel said. “I really enjoy it. It’s just awesome. … Last year, with COVID happening, we didn’t get to do it, so everyone’s here enjoying themselves now.”





