Special needs ministry seeking local support

By DUNCAN DENT

A new day care ministry for adults with special needs is a prayer a Philadelphia couple feels the Lord is answering with plans for The Refuge of MS following their initial fundraiser this past weekend.

Derek and Brooke Crenshaw say the Lord has given them a vision for The Refuge of MS after they adopted a daughter with special needs five years ago.

They went in with few specifics, Derek says, only the knowledge that the Lord was calling them to adopt the girl, now 17.

The organization Hosted their first fundraiser this past weekend at Northside Park on Oct. 1. The event included a 5-K run, a one-mile fun run and a kickball tournament with cash prizes. The event also featured a raffle and food vendors and games for the whole family.

Brooke said the event was a success with roughly 200 participants coming and going throughout the day. She said that included volunteers, spectators, 75 registered runners and eight kickball teams of ten or more each. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We are pleased and encouraged by the community involvement we saw this weekend,” Brooke said. “We hope to make this an annual event. people are already asking us when we are doing another one.”

Since both have full-time jobs, Derek part-time at Church at the Arc as a Worship pastor and full-time as a physical therapist Assistant at Choctaw Health Center, and Brooke as a Psychology and Sociology instructor at East Central Community College, they began to pray about how they would take care of their daughter after she finished high school.

Derek said he recalls hearing the answer clearly: "God said, 'I want you to do it.'"











It was 2018 when they saw that vision and Derek says as recently as last December some doors began opening and they felt like it was time to realize what God was calling their family to do.

“We believe this is God’s vision for his people,” Derek said. “It all comes back to Jesus.”

Brooke said they are looking at similar organizations for guidance. They have talked to and been mentored by people at the Little Lighthouse in Jackson and the Mustard Seed in Brandon as well as other regional organizations including one in Chattanooga. They have also been in touch with area churches and other organizations.

The couple aims to open The Refuge of MS in about a year. They said they plan to offer daily care for anyone over 18 years old who needs full-time attention and may not be able to hold down a job or be left alone by themselves.

“We want to offer social, emotional and physical interactions to adults who are impacted by special needs while their caretakers are at work so that they do not become home-bound and isolated,” Brooke said.

When they open, they expect to be able to serve about 30 people and their families.

Michelle Maxey is a board member at The Refuge of MS and also a parent who has a 20-year-old son Hayes who is blind, autistic and requires full-time care.

Maxey said a regular routine would be good for Hayes, who graduated from Neshoba Central in 2022.

“The stimulation would be great for him,” Maxey said. “It will be good for my son to have a routine and get out of the hose.”

Adults at The Mustard Seed, a Christian group home with day activities center, are able to work in a Pottery making facility where they add personalized artistic touches to coffee cups, plates, serving trays and other items.

The Mustard Seed also has a handbell choir that performs as a ministry at churches, nursing homes and other places. The Mustard Seed also has activities like swimming, field trips to places like the zoo and Seedsters travel with the handbells.

In Birmingham, Ala., Unless U “envisions a world where adults with developmental disabilities are not seen through the lens of their disability but rather through what they offer their community.”

Unless U is “committed to serving adults with developmental disabilities and their families through continuing education, job training, and life and social skills,” according to their website. Their services create an environment that promotes independence, they say.

Maxey said it is her belief there is nowhere else to send her child in the Neshoba County area and sees a great need for The Refuge in Philadelphia.

The next step, the Crenshaws say, is raising the $400,000. Since the beginning of the year, the non-profit organization has acquired a building located at 11421 Highway 15, formed a board and are looking to raise the money.

“People have already started to give,” Derek said.

Brooke said she has not gotten a report from the board on how much money they raised at this weekend’s event, although said any money is proof that they can realize their God given vision.

“Any drop in the bucket gives us hope and encouragement that we can raise what we need to open,” she said.

They are already planning another fundraiser for the spring and hope to release details in the near future. Members of the Refuge are also looking at grant opportunities, although Brooke said those have been slim so far.

Until then, Brooke said she and her husband and Refuge board members can be found at just about every Diamond Dreams game including the one on Oct. 13.

“We need the community to know that this isn’t going to happen without them,” Brooke said.

For more information about the organization and their upcoming fundraisers visit the Refuge of MS, Inc. on Facebook or watch for updates at https://refugeofms.org, their website which is still under construction.