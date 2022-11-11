Special meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court Nov. 8

PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING

TAKE NOTICE THAT A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE

FANNIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

WILL BE HELD ON

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

8:50 A.M

FANNIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

101 E. SAM RAYBURN DRIVE, ROOM 208

BONHAM, TX 75418

(and via Teleconference)

SPECIFICALLY FOR THE FOLLOWING:

1. Establish Quorum;

2. PUBLIC HEARING to hear comments regarding a change in zoning application; Property ID# 78301 is CR 2700 in Telephone from A&R Agriculture and Ranching District to RE, Rural Estate Single-Family District;

3 Adjourn.

Fannin County is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Fannin County Commissioners Court Special Meeting 11-08-2022

Time: Nov 8, 2022 – 08:50 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

From your computer or smartphone: Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89058829123

Meeting ID: 890 5882 9123

From any phone, dial one of the numbers below and then enter the meeting ID

(There could be a charge according to your carrier. Most mobile phones have coverage US wide, but if in doubt, please consult your phone carrier prior to calling in.)

1 346 248 7799 US

1 669 900 9128 US

1 301 715 8592 US

1 312 626 6799 US

1 646 558 8656 US

1,253,215,8782 US

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kscjGR1kh