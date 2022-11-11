Special meeting of Fannin County Commissioners Court Nov. 8
PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING
TAKE NOTICE THAT A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE
FANNIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT
WILL BE HELD ON
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
8:50 A.M
FANNIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE
101 E. SAM RAYBURN DRIVE, ROOM 208
BONHAM, TX 75418
(and via Teleconference)
SPECIFICALLY FOR THE FOLLOWING:
1. Establish Quorum;
2. PUBLIC HEARING to hear comments regarding a change in zoning application; Property ID# 78301 is CR 2700 in Telephone from A&R Agriculture and Ranching District to RE, Rural Estate Single-Family District;
3 Adjourn.
Fannin County is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Fannin County Commissioners Court Special Meeting 11-08-2022
Time: Nov 8, 2022 – 08:50 AM Central Time (US and Canada)
From your computer or smartphone: Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89058829123
Meeting ID: 890 5882 9123
From any phone, dial one of the numbers below and then enter the meeting ID
(There could be a charge according to your carrier. Most mobile phones have coverage US wide, but if in doubt, please consult your phone carrier prior to calling in.)
1 346 248 7799 US
1 669 900 9128 US
1 301 715 8592 US
1 312 626 6799 US
1 646 558 8656 US
1,253,215,8782 US
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kscjGR1kh