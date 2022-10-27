Special Kai – Havertz’s winning goals for the Blues | News | Official Site

He may not be the most prolific of scorers, but Kai Havertz has developed a knack for finding the back of the net at exactly the right moment during his time as a Chelsea player.

The German continued that fine habit on Tuesday when his stunning left-footed Strike into the top corner Secured a 2-1 win at Salzburg which ended the Austrian club’s Incredible run of 40 unbeaten matches at home and sent the Blues into the knockout stage of the Champions League for the 18th time in 19 attempts.

It was Havertz’s 26th goal for the Blues and the fifth time that the 23-year-old had netted the decisive goal in a key win for the club.

Manchester City – Champions League final, May 2021

Chelsea fans will long remember his first winner for the club which secured Champions League glory for the second time in our history.

Havertz took some time to adjust to his new surroundings after his summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Stamford Bridge in the midst of the Covid 19 Pandemic in 2020 but all of his difficulties were Forgotten on that Glorious evening in Porto when he ran on to Mason Mount’s defense-splitting pass in the 42nd minute and Touched the ball past Ederson before slotting home the only goal.



Palmeiras – Club World Cup final, February 2022

Apart from shoot-outs, Havertz has taken only one penalty kick in his Chelsea career although it came at a crucial point in one of the most important matches in our recent history.

With the likes of Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Mason Mount all watching on from the sidelines when we were awarded a spot-kick deep into extra-time in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, the German took on the huge responsibility and sent goalkeeper Weverton the wrong way to make us Champions of the world for the very first time.



Newcastle United – Premier League, March 2022

In terms of quality, the late Strike which saw off Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge last season could be one of the best that Havertz has scored for the Blues.

We needed something special to break down the Magpies’ well-organized defense and he produced a moment of magic two minutes from time when he controlled Jorginho’s brilliant pass over the top of the Newcastle defense with a fine first touch before dispatching it past Martin Dubravka with his left boot.



West Ham United – Premier League, September 2022

Prior to Tuesday’s win in Austria, Havertz’s most recent winner for the Blues decided a hard-fought Derby match against West Ham at the Bridge earlier this season.

It may not have had the artistic value of his gorgeous Strike against Newcastle but his clinical dispatching of Ben Chilwell’s low cross at the near post a minute from the end of regulation time was no less crucial as we came from behind to beat the Hammers 2- 1.