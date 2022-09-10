Special Day At Football Home Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Home sweet home, and some sentimentality, for the Central Michigan football team.

The Chippewas are set to entertain South Alabama on Saturday (1 pm) in their 2022 home opener at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Not only is it the Chippewas’ first home game, but a special day in CMU football history as it honors two of its icons.

The playing surface at the stadium will officially be dedicated to legendary Coach Roy Kramer and Herb Deromedi in a pregame ceremony some 25 minutes before kickoff. The Chippewas will henceforth play on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

“To think about all the lives they’ve touched and things they’ve done for this university,” CMU Coach Jim McElwain said. “It’s an honor to be playing on that field and it will be for a long time in the future because of those two guys. I think it’s fantastic.”

The Chippewas opened last week with a 58-44 nonconference loss at No. 12 Oklahoma State. There were certainly enough bright spots – CMU put up 44 points against a defense that ranked fifth nationally in 2021 – that McElwain and his troops can look forward to the remainder of the season with plenty of hope.

CMU quarterback Daniel Richardson earned the Mid-American Conference West Division Offensive Player of the Week Award after completing 36 of his 49 pass attempts for 424 yards and four touchdowns. His completions, attempts and yards were career highs, and he tied his career high in TD tosses.

Five Chippewa receivers caught at least five of Richardson’s passes last week, with Jalen McGaughy a transfer from Ball State playing his first game as a Chippewa, catching two touchdown passes and amassing 126 receiving yards.

“What (the receiving corps) gave us in that first game, I think we’ve discovered some new things we can do offensively and I’m excited to see some of that new stuff in the passing game this Saturday,” McElwain said.

The Chippewa run game produced 122 yards and never got untracked, a fact that was likely due more to the fact that CMU fell into an early deep deficit – the Cowboys led, 37-7, late in the first half – and the Chippewas were forced to go almost exclusively to the passing game.

CMU’s Lew Nichols III the nation’s leading rusher in 2021, finished with 72 yards against the Cowboys.

“Our goal is to be balanced and part of that goal is you’ve got to be able to throw it effectively so they can’t just load an extra (defender) in the box,” McElwain said. “We’re a good football when we’re able to run the ball, no doubt about it.”

The Jaguars, who are scheduled to go to UCLA next week, finished 5-7 last year in Kane Wommack’s first year as coach. The five wins were one shy of a record for the program, which moved to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012 as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

South Alabama opened with a 48-7 home win over Football Championship Subdivision member Nicholls.

“That was really an impressive win they had a week ago and look, it wasn’t just a win, it was a dominant win and I think that probably did a lot for their psyche and knowing what they can do,” McElwain said. “They’ve got playmakers, they’ve got guys who can really run. It’s going to be a tough ball game. Really good football team and well-coached team. You can tell their players are believing in what they’re doing. “

There is an air of familiarity with the Jaguars and their quarterback, Carter Bradley, who transferred to South Alabama this season after four years at Toledo.

He was the Rockets’ signal caller when they lost, 49-7, at CMU in 2019; he led Toledo to a 24-23 win over the Chippewas in 2020. Last season with Toledo, he split time with Dequan Finn.

“This guy’s got a cannon,” McElwain said, adding that he has been aware of Bradley for years, going back to when McElwain was the Coach at Florida and Bradley was in high school in Jacksonville, Fla. “Obviously one of our problems is getting the ball thrown over our head. He’s capable of doing that at any time.”

The Chippewas, who entertain FCS Bucknell next week, will look to shore things up on defense. They surrendered 521 yards and 58 points to an Oklahoma State offense led by Spencer Sanders, one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12.

The key, McElwain said, is to “go do your job. Don’t try to do too much. I really felt we had some guys maybe at times trying to do a little too much rather than if they take care of their job, we’ve got the next guy can take care of his. Those are the things we really needed to focus on defensively this week.”