Speakers highlight Balochi literature

ISLAMABAD:



Speakers at a seminar on ‘Narration of oral history in Balochi culture’ held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday highlighted the historical aspects and significance of Balochi literature and culture.

Head, Iqbal Chair of the University, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, and well-known Balochi historian and Writer Muhammad Panah Baloch was the keynote speaker whereas Senior Advisor, Excellence Center Mohammad Rafiq Tahir, and Head, History Chair, Inamullah Sheikh Hosted the event.

While talking about the history of Balochi culture, Panah Baloch said that there is an element of folk tales in the cultural history of Balochistan, and music is an important part of our oral history and storytelling.

Folk is an integral part of our lives, and our Mothers tell their children the values, bravery, and traditions of Baloch in lullabies. They added that the largest collection of Balochi literature dates to the Rind period of the 14th century.

Balochi history started to be preserved in the form of documents very late which is why the new generation is unaware of our history and there are innumerable topics of research for the young generation in Balochistan, he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, December 3rd2022.