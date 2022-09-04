SPASH Volleyball Battles at DCE Invite
The SPASH Panthers battled at the tough DCE Invite on Saturday, battling against tough competition from Tomahaw, Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Edgar.
SPASH VS. TOMAHAWK
Game 1 25-20 SPASH
Game 2 18-25 TOMAHAWK
Game 3 6-15 TOMAHAWK
SPASH VS. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
Game 1 23-25 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
Game 2 15-25 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
Stevens Point Panthers Volleyball Schedule
SPASH VS. MENOMONIE
Game 1 23-25 MENOMONIE
Game 2 25-27 MENOMONIE
SPASH VS. EDGAR
Edgar Wildcats Volleyball Schedule
Game 1 22-25 EDGAR
Game 2 22-25 EDGAR
SPASH Panthers Volleyball Season Preview
ASSISTS
Lexi Koback 32
Emma Jossie 23
SERVES
Chloe Kindler 4
Lexi Koback 3
KILLS
Abby Klismith 16
Emma Barton 14
Maria Ananiadis 13
BLOCKS
Ali Torhorst 6
DIGS
Alli Schrank 55
Sam Nickel 26
Note DCE and Edgar stats not reported:
2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates
Livestreaming Links
****************************************************** **********************
Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?
Nominate an athlete or team: HERE
Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE
Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE
College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE
Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE
We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!