SPASH Volleyball Battles at DCE Invite

The SPASH Panthers battled at the tough DCE Invite on Saturday, battling against tough competition from Tomahaw, Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Edgar.

SPASH VS. TOMAHAWK

Game 1 25-20 SPASH

Game 2 18-25 TOMAHAWK

Game 3 6-15 TOMAHAWK

SPASH VS. EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL

Game 1 23-25 ​​EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL

Game 2 15-25 EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL

Stevens Point Panthers Volleyball Schedule

SPASH VS. MENOMONIE

Game 1 23-25 ​​MENOMONIE

Game 2 25-27 MENOMONIE

SPASH VS. EDGAR

Edgar Wildcats Volleyball Schedule

Game 1 22-25 EDGAR

Game 2 22-25 EDGAR

SPASH Panthers Volleyball Season Preview

ASSISTS

Lexi Koback 32

Emma Jossie 23

SERVES

Chloe Kindler 4

Lexi Koback 3

KILLS

Abby Klismith 16

Emma Barton 14

Maria Ananiadis 13

BLOCKS

Ali Torhorst 6

DIGS

Alli Schrank 55

Sam Nickel 26

Note DCE and Edgar stats not reported:

2022 Central Wisconsin Fall Sports Schedules: Links to School Schedule Updates

Livestreaming Links

****************************************************** **********************

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?

We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?

Nominate an athlete or team: HERE

Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE

Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE

We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!