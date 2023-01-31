SPASH names new girls’ golf coach

Metro Wire Staff

SPASH has a new head Coach for girls’ golf.

Jenessa Reid is now running the team, fresh from a stint as head Coach for girls’ golf, and Assistant boys’ Coach golf, in Marshfield. The SPASH grad herself competed in high school golf, and at the college level for the Women’s golf team at Luther College.

Reid graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa with an undergraduate degree and then completed her Master’s degree through Concordia University-Wisconsin. She has worked for the Stevens Point School District since 2015.

She was a school counselor at SPASH for four years and is currently teaching English at SPASH. Prior to working at SPASH, she was an English teacher, school counselor, and golf coach in the Marshfield School District for seven years.

“Every day is a new opportunity to learn from others and be challenged,” Reid said in a press release from SPASH.

“We are fortunate to have Jenessa ready and willing to lead this program. She has a lot of experience as both a competitive golfer and also as a coach. In addition, she brings a passion for the sport and a desire to build the Stevens Point golf program into a dominant one. We are thrilled that she is willing to share that with our student-athletes,” said David Hauser, Athletic director.