Spartans Top Kent State on Title IX Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. – In its season finale, Michigan State field hockey knocked off Kent State, 3-1, at Ralph Young Field Sunday afternoon. Three different Spartans scored in the win.

The Spartans opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a penalty corner goal from Graduate student Isa van der Weij, marking a career-high sixth goal of the season for the midfielder. Midfielders Ellie Wheatley and Emma O’Neill added assists on the insert and stick stop. A defensive breakdown for the Spartans allowed a Kent State goal in the 13th minute, scored by Patricia Strunk and assisted by Agustina Florio, for a 1-1 tie heading into the second quarter.

Merel Hanssen retook the lead for the Spartans in the closing minutes of the half, collecting a rebound off a shot from defender Celina Riccardo. The goal was a team-leading seventh of the season for Hanssen. The Spartans outshot the Golden Flashes, 5-2, in the second quarter and held the 2-1 lead at the half.

Michigan State and Kent State battled defensively in the third quarter, with the Spartans holding off a 7-1 advantage in shots from Kent State to hold the 2-1 lead. Riccardo recorded the lone shot for MSU in the quarter.

Junior forward Lulu Fulton notched her fifth goal of the season in the 45th minute on a pass from senior forward Hannah Jarvie. Fulton also set a career-high in season goals with the goal. The Golden Flashes recorded two shots following Fulton’s goal but were unable to complete the comeback, as the Spartans held on for the 3-1 win.

Six different Spartans recorded shots in the game, including Hanssen, Fulton, van der Weij, Riccardo, Jarvie, and senior Devin Reilly. Graduate goalkeeper Monique Jardell made six saves in 60 minutes in goal. Graduate defender Georgia Davies added a defensive save.

The game served as the team’s Title IX Game, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with a pre-game ceremony.

“It was great to get a win on our last home game for the seniors,” said Spartans’ head Coach Helen Knull. “The team came together and had a lot of Offensive output which was great to see. Monique Jardell had some clutch saves for us, and it was great to see three different people on the scoresheet.”