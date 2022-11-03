SPARTANS SURVIVE IN PKs, ADVANCE TO 2022 MW SOCCER TITLE MATCH

ALBUQUERQUE, NM – Mountain West Newcomer of the Year Bente Pernot saved two shots during a penalty kick Shootout Wednesday night at the University of New Mexico Soccer Complex, as No. 3 seed San José State advanced to the MW Championship title match after a 0-0 draw against No. 2 seed New Mexico.

The Spartans converted all four of their attempts from 12 yards out, after withstanding a Furious New Mexico offense that held a 30-2 advantage in shots during 110 minutes of regulation. Pernot tied her season high with nine saves and made two more in the Shootout to emerge as the Hero in the match.

San José State advanced to the Championship match on Saturday evening at 6 pm, where it will face No. 1 seed Wyoming which defeated No. 5 seed San Diego State University 1-0 earlier on Wednesday. San José State moved its record to 7-6-6 with the draw and Pernot collected her eighth shutout of the season.

New Mexico established its school record for consecutive shutout minutes and shutouts, making it 602 minutes with its sixth-straight clean sheet dating back to Oct. 9 against the Spartans. Nine different Lobos had multiple shots and UNM landed 10 on frame but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Lobos finished the season with a record of 7-3-9.

The closest shot of the match came off the foot of Paige Satterlee, who’s on-target Strike in the 95th minute was deflected by the San José State backline off the goal line and the bottom of the crossbar as it somehow stayed out of the net.

The Lobos nearly struck first on a fourth-minute free kick, but a shot by Jaelyn Hendren from 10 yards out carried wide of the far post. SJSU’s Jada Wilson showed why she was worthy of the MW Defensive Player of the Year award in the 18th minute, when she slid at the last second to knock the ball away from UNM’s Sophia Roberts, who nearly broke into a one-on-one inside the goal box.

The Lobos won their first of 13 corner kicks in the match in the 32nd minute, which resulted in a pair of harmless shots. Leilani Baker followed with her first shot on frame of the night Moments later, but Pernot smothered it to keep the score tied.

A dominant start to the second half almost paid off on a corner kick in the 62nd minute, when Natalie DeGagne’s close-range shot was knocked away by Pernot and Jadyn Edwards’ follow-up try was just wide of the post. A nearby giveaway by Mackenna Havenor turned into a near goal, as she quickly won the ball back and then fired a left-footed shot from 25 yards out that missed just over the crossbar.

The Lobos kept the pressure on through the end of regulation, and despite a steady wind at their backs were unable to find a breakthrough. Edwards led all players in the match in shots with six, while DeGagne had four shots including two on target. Alli Davis made the only save required of her in collecting her seventh shutout of the season.

Match Notes