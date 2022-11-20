Spartans plummet after blowing lead, losing to Hoosiers

It really doesn’t get much worse than what we witnessed at Spartan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Spartans were in a must-win situation to realistically reach Bowl Eligibility and let a 17-point second-half lead slip away. Even worse, Michigan State had a chance to win the game in regulation on a last-second 22-yard field goal but it was no good.

The loss will be one that’ll surely haunt Michigan State fans, but how far does it result in the Spartans dropping in our power rankings? See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in this week’s Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Records: 1-10 (1-7 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Purdue

Next game: vs. Illinois (Nov. 26)

Northwestern comes up short again, with the Wildcats in need of an upset of Illinois next week to avoid going winless on American soil. The odds are not in their favor in that one.

Rutgers

Records: 4-7 (1-7 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Penn State

Next game: at Maryland (Nov. 26)

It was a rough outing for the Scarlet Knights this week as Penn State made easy work of Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are officially out of Bowl contention with the loss to the Nittany Lions.

Nebraska

Records: 3-8 (2-6 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Wisconsin



Next game: at Iowa (Nov. 25)

It’s been a rough year in Lincoln and Saturday was just another example of that. Nebraska let a double-digit lead slip away in the fourth quarter against Wisconsin, and I’m sure Cornhuskers everywhere are ready for this season to be over.

Indiana

Records: 4-7 (2-6 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Michigan State

Next game: vs. Purdue (Nov. 26)

Indiana overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half to shock the Spartans. The Hoosiers weren’t overly impressive statistically but they found a way to keep making plays to win the game in overtime so have to give them credit for that.

Michigan State

Records: 5-6 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Indiana



Next game: at Penn State (Nov. 26)

Michigan State added another chapter to an already extremely disappointing season on Saturday. The Spartans blew a 17-point lead in the second half and let Indiana win their first game in over two months. The loss also very much puts reaching a Bowl game in doubt for Michigan State.

Badger State

Records: 6-5 (4-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Nebraska

Next game: vs. Minnesota (Nov. 26)

It wasn’t pretty but Wisconsin was able to get the win at Nebraska on Saturday. The come-from-behind Badgers win clinches a Bowl bid for Wisconsin, and potentially locks in Jim Leonhard as the next Fulltime head coach.

Maryland

Records: 6-5 (3-5 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Ohio State

Next game: vs. Rutgers (Nov. 26)

Maryland didn’t look lifeless for the first time in weeks, and nearly pulled a Massive upset over Ohio State. The upset bid came up short but we still have to give the Terps credit for their strong performance against the highly-touted Buckeyes.

Minnesota

Records: 7-4 (4-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss vs. Iowa



Next game: at Wisconsin (Nov. 26)

PJ Fleck simply can’t beat Iowa. The Golden Gophers dominated the game statistically but again came up short against the Hawkeyes. This one has to sting for the Golden Gophers as they deserved to win this rivalry matchup.

Illinois

Records: 7-4 (4-4 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Loss at Michigan

Next game: at Northwestern (Nov. 26)

Illinois had the Wolverines on the brink but couldn’t complete the upset bid. The Fighting Illini let a fourth-quarter lead slip away and in doing that, they also won’t be heading to the Big Ten Championship Game. Tough break for Illinois.

Purdue

Records: 7-4 (5-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Northwestern

Next game: at Indiana (Nov. 26)

Purdue took care of business against Northwestern and kept their Big Ten Championship Game Dreams alive in doing so. They’ll need to win next week against Indiana and also need Iowa to lose to Nebraska. It’s unlikely but they are still alive in the Big Ten West Division race.

Iowa

Records: 7-4 (5-3 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Minnesota



Next game: vs. Nebraska (Nov. 25)

Iowa simply finds ways to win no matter the situation. Or at least that’s how it’s been for the past month. The Hawkeyes again were dominated in the box score but put together enough plays to win a Massive rivalry matchup with Minnesota. Iowa now just needs a win next week against Nebraska and they’ll be heading back to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Penn State

Records: 9-2 (6-2 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Rutgers

Next game: vs. Michigan State (Nov. 26)

Penn State took care of business against Rutgers and remains in a great spot to reach a New Year’s Six Bowl game. The Nittany Lions will need a win over Michigan State to keep that option alive, but I like their chances after the Collapse we just witnessed in East Lansing.

Michigan

Records: 11-0 (8-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win vs. Illinois



Next game: at Ohio State (Nov. 26)

Michigan for the first time this season trailed in the fourth quarter but was able to make enough plays to survive Illinois’ upset bid on a last-second field goal. All eyes will turn to their matchup with Ohio State next week, but a big question mark for the Wolverines will be star running back Blake Corum’s health after suffering a knee injury against the Fighting Illini.

Ohio State

Records: 11-0 (8-0 in Big Ten)

This week’s result: Win at Maryland

Next game: vs. Michigan (Nov. 26)

Like Michigan, Ohio State had a tougher-than-expected game this week but was able to survive. The Buckeyes haven’t looked particularly impressive late in the season but they still haven’t lost and if they beat Michigan next week then they’ll be back in the College Football Playoff.

