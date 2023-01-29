Spartans Head to Southwestern Invitational on the Golf Channel

Tournament Information: Southwestern Invitational When Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1 Television The Golf Channel Monday, Jan. 30: 1:00 – 4:30 pm (PT)

Tuesday, Jan. 31: 1:00 – 4:30 pm (PT)

Wednesday, Feb. 1: 1:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Do the Times Pairings Where Westlake Village, Calif. | North Ranch Country Club 2022-23 Stats San Jose State Par/Yardage Par 72 | 7,017 Yards Participating Teams (Rankings) SJSU, Arizona State (5), Georgia (24), Oregon, Pepperdine (15), San Diego State (20), Texas (18), UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wake Forest, Washington Scoring Live Scoring

SOUTHWESTERN INVITATION INFORMATION SHEET

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — The San José State men’s golf team will compete in the Southwestern Invitational this Monday through Wednesday at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif., hosted by Pepperdine and will be shown on The Golf Channel. This is the Spartans first tournament in 2023.

The Spartans finished their fall campaign with a 73.58 average with 32 rounds under par.

Caleb Shetler led SJSU with a 70.67 average and seven rounds under par.

led SJSU with a 70.67 average and seven rounds under par. Shetler also had the best showing for the Spartans in the fall when he tied for third at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational with a 208 (-8) and also had the low round of the fall with a 65 on the second day of the MacKenzie Invitational.

Zubair Firdaus averaged a 72.25 in the fall, while Christopher Stiles shot a 72.92 and Kotaro Murata shots a 73.08. All three of them played 12 rounds a piece.

LINE UP: Shetler, Firdaus, Stiles, Carl Corpus Murata and the individual will be Luigi Wong

NEXT UP: SJSU heads to Hawai’i for the Amer Ari Invitational from Feb. 8 – 10.

