Spartans Head to Southwestern Invitational on the Golf Channel
|Tournament Information: Southwestern Invitational
|When
|Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 30-Feb. 1
|Television
|The Golf Channel
Monday, Jan. 30: 1:00 – 4:30 pm (PT)
|Do the Times
|Pairings
|Where
|Westlake Village, Calif. | North Ranch Country Club
|2022-23 Stats
|San Jose State
|Par/Yardage
|Par 72 | 7,017 Yards
|Participating Teams (Rankings)
|SJSU, Arizona State (5), Georgia (24), Oregon, Pepperdine (15), San Diego State (20), Texas (18), UCLA, UNLV, USC, Wake Forest, Washington
|Scoring
|Live Scoring
SOUTHWESTERN INVITATION INFORMATION SHEET
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — The San José State men’s golf team will compete in the Southwestern Invitational this Monday through Wednesday at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, Calif., hosted by Pepperdine and will be shown on The Golf Channel. This is the Spartans first tournament in 2023.
- The Spartans finished their fall campaign with a 73.58 average with 32 rounds under par.
- Caleb Shetler led SJSU with a 70.67 average and seven rounds under par.
- Shetler also had the best showing for the Spartans in the fall when he tied for third at the Alister MacKenzie Invitational with a 208 (-8) and also had the low round of the fall with a 65 on the second day of the MacKenzie Invitational.
- Zubair Firdaus averaged a 72.25 in the fall, while Christopher Stiles shot a 72.92 and Kotaro Murata shots a 73.08. All three of them played 12 rounds a piece.
LINE UP: Shetler, Firdaus, Stiles, Carl CorpusMurata and the individual will be Luigi Wong
NEXT UP: SJSU heads to Hawai’i for the Amer Ari Invitational from Feb. 8 – 10.
Click here to build your One Spartan Nation membership.
#AllSpartans