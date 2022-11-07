Spartans fall short in Big Ten tourney final

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Michigan State Women’s soccer team came up just short in its quest to add the Big Ten tournament title to its league regular-season championship.

Senior forward Ally Schlegel scored her second goal of the match in the 82nd minute to break a 2-2 tie and lift Penn State to a 3-2 win over the sixth-ranked Spartans for the Big Ten tournament crown on Sunday at Lower.com Field.

The loss was just the second of the season for the Spartans (16-2-3), who will now wait to hear against who and where they’ll play in the NCAA tournament when the pairings are announced at 4 pm Monday.

“I am really proud of the fight that our group had,” MSU Coach Jeff Hosler said. “This has been the biggest stage for our group. Thursday (in the semifinals), I think we were a little shell-shocked at the environment. It is such a great facility, and it was such a big moment. I don’t think we played our best soccer or played with the same intensity that we usually do. Today, I think we came out ready to go. I think this will be really valuable not just for this team, but to our program moving forward to have this experience of playing for a second Trophy this season.”

