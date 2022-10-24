Spartans Clinch Berth in 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The San José State Women’s soccer team (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) has clinched a spot in the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship.

The Mountain West Championship will be held at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque, NM from October 30th until November 5th.

The Spartans are currently the third seed in the six-team tournament but could finish anywhere from first to sixth depending on the results this coming week.

This is the first time the Spartans have qualified for the Mountain West Championship since 2019.

The Spartans are seeking their third Mountain West Championship title. SJSU won the Mountain West Championship in 2015 and 2018.

Tina Estrada qualifies for the Mountain West Championship in her first season as the Spartans head coach.

Next Match: The Spartans have one match remaining in the regular season. They will play at home versus Fresno State (1-13-4, 1-7-2 Mountain West) on October 27th. The match is important for seeding because if the Spartans can finish in first or second in the standings then they will have a first-round bye.

