Spartans Clinch Berth in 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The San José State Women’s soccer team (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) has clinched a spot in the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship.
- The Mountain West Championship will be held at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque, NM from October 30th until November 5th.
- The Spartans are currently the third seed in the six-team tournament but could finish anywhere from first to sixth depending on the results this coming week.
- This is the first time the Spartans have qualified for the Mountain West Championship since 2019.
- The Spartans are seeking their third Mountain West Championship title.
- SJSU won the Mountain West Championship in 2015 and 2018.
- Tina Estrada qualifies for the Mountain West Championship in her first season as the Spartans head coach.
Next Match: The Spartans have one match remaining in the regular season. They will play at home versus Fresno State (1-13-4, 1-7-2 Mountain West) on October 27th. The match is important for seeding because if the Spartans can finish in first or second in the standings then they will have a first-round bye.
