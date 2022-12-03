Spartan Women’s Basketball Stopped by Georgia Tech in ACC/B1G Challenge

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A late game comeback was not enough as the Michigan State Women’s basketball team fell to Georgia Tech, 66-63, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Thursday night at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State trailed by eight points with 2:42 left in the game and was able to trim it to two, but were unable to erase the deficit.

The Spartans fall to 6-3 overall, losing three straight, while Georgia Tech improves to 6-2 with the win. Michigan State falls to 6-9 in the 15th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, losing its third-straight in the series.

Once again, MSU was led by Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel , who scored 26 points. Sophomore guard Matilda Ekh added 14 points and tied her career high with eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Isaline Alexander was the third Spartan in double figures with 11 points.

Georgia Tech was led by 22 points from Bianca Jackson.

The Yellow Jackets used a 7-0 run to take a 9-7 lead midway through the first quarter after a quick start by MSU. The Spartans were plagued early on by turnovers with eight in the first six minutes of the game. The Georgia Tech run increased to 12-0 before an Alexander layup put the Spartans on the board. It was the Spartans turn for a run, ending the quarter on an 8-0 run to end the period. Behind seven points by Ekh, MSU led after the first period 15-14.

In the second quarter, the teams traded the lead for much of the period. Both teams went without a field goal for over two minutes, before a Gabby Elliott buck gave MSU the 27-24 lead with under four left in the half. The Yellow Jackets held the momentum heading into the locker room with a 37-32 lead.

Georgia Tech opened up as big a lead as six points in the third quarter before MSU mounted a comeback. The Spartans took the lead 47-45 after a McDaniel fast break Trey with 33 seconds remaining in the stanza. After a pair of Jackson free throws, the period ended knotted at 50.

In the fourth quarter, the Yellow Jackets took an eight-point lead after a Jackson bucket with 2:42 remaining. Michigan State wasn’t done yet, using a 6-0 run to make it a 65-63 with 1:42 left, but Georgia Tech was able to hold on for the win.

Michigan State opens Big Ten Conference play on Monday, Dec. 5, as the Spartans host Purdue in a 7 pm tip inside the Breslin Student Events Center on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Post-Game Notes: vs. Georgia Tech

• Both teams exchanged sizeable runs in the opening quarter of play, with the Yellow Jackets booking a 12-0 run beginning at the 6:16 mark. MSU responded with an 8-0 run to end the quarter, and took a 15-14 advantage into the second period.

• The Spartans utilized the starting lineup of DeeDee Hagemann Gabby Elliott, Kamaria McDaniel , Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks for the eighth time this season (6-2).

• Sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann finished with a game-high seven assists, setting a new season high in the process. Her previous season-high of five was set in an 80-37 win on opening day against Delaware State on Nov. 7.

• Junior guard Gabby Elliott published a career-high seven rebounds, surpassing her previous career high of six set three times, most recently against Florida A&M on Nov. 17 of this season.

• Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel published her second-straight performance with 25-or-more points, scoring 26 on 50% shooting from the field. McDaniel logged her seventh game in double figures since transferring to MSU earlier this year.

• Sophomore guard Matilda Ekh finished with 14 points on the evening, reaching double figures for the fifth time this season and 24th time in her career.

• Ekh Shattered her season high in boards and matched her career high with a game-best eight rebounds. Her tally on the glass matched her effort against the Marshall Thundering Herd from Nov. 30, 2021.