Spartan Women’s Basketball Hosts SVSU for Spartan Spooktacular

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State Women’s basketball opens the 2022-23 season with its only exhibition against Saginaw Valley State on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 pm For the Spartan Spooktacular, fans will get a chance to see the 2022-23 team in action, while also celebrating the spooky season! Doors open at 1:30 pm for pre-game activities on the concourse, which will include pregame trick-or-treating, games and prizes on the concourse.

Fans can show off their costumes to other Spartan sports squads that will also be in attendance.

• Michigan State brings back two starters in All-Big Ten and All-Freshman team honorees Matilda Ekh and DeeDee Hagemann.

• Associate head coach Dean Lockwood has ties to Saginaw Valley State. Lockwood was the head men’s coach at Saginaw Valley State from 1998-04. Lockwood was also head men’s basketball Coach at Northwood University from 1991-97, earning GLIAC Coach of the Year honors in 1997.

• Spartan head coach Suzy Merchant enters her 16th season at the helm of the squad. She holds a 311-172 record at MSU, along with a 512-292 career record. Last season, she reached a pair of milestones, winning her 500th career game against Valparasio on Nov. 16. Merchant followed that up with her 300th win at MSU against Bryant on Nov. 19.

• In recognition of the signing of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 of the Civil Rights Act on June 23, 1972, Spartan Athletics will honor selected individual achievements as well as team milestones from the last half century. MSU Athletics kicked off its year-round celebration on June 23, 2022. While the work in advancing Women’s athletics is not complete, the Spartans will celebrate the advancements that have been made in the last 50 years.

SCOUTING SAGINAW VALLEY STATE

The Spartans will take on Division II Saginaw Valley State who plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Cardinals’ leading scorer from last season, Katie Zarycki Returns this season after averaging 18.7 points in 27 games last season. Head Coach Jenny Pruett is in her fourth season at the helm of the Cardinals.

As a team, SVSU averaged scored 66.0 ppg, while allowing 62.3 ppg. The Cardinals ended last season with a 16-11 overall record.

PLAY THE BEST TO BE THE BEST

Michigan State will play seven teams that are ranked in the preseason top 25 polls, led by No. 4/6 Iowa (Jan. 18). At the Phil Knight Invitational, the Spartans will face two ranked teams. MSU will start with another team from the Hawkeye State in No. 8/9 Iowa State on Nov. 24. MSU will face either No. 12/12 North Carolina or No.20/20 Oregon in the final game of the PKI on Nov. 27. Big Ten teams Indiana, Ohio State, Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan are all ranked in both preseason polls.

MEET THE NEWBIES

MSU introduces four freshmen to the team this season, featuring Abbey Kimball (Grand Rapids, Mich.), Theryn Hallock (Grands Rapids, Mich.), Maddy Skorupski (Clarkston, Mich.) and Oliva Porter (Chapel Hill, North Carolina).

The Spartans also added three transfers to this season’s squad. Detroit native Gabby Elliot is a junior guard who comes to MSU from Clemson. Graduate guard Kamaria McDaniel, who hails from Inkster, was an All-Big Ten honoree from Penn State, before transferring to Baylor. Graduate guard Stephanie Visscher from Lulea, Sweden, was an all-conference performer from Stephen F. Austin.

LEGENDARY SPARTAN

Former Michigan State Women’s basketball guard Nia Clouden was drafted 12th in the first round by the Connecticut Sun at the 2022 WNBA Draft. Clouden was the 12th Big Ten student-athlete drafted by the Sun franchise (which began as the Orlando Miracle from 1999-2002).

Clouden, an Owings Mills, Maryland native, became the eighth Spartan to be selected in the WNBA draft. Tori Jankoska was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Chicago Sky, while Aerial Powers was the fifth overall pick in 2016 going to the Dallas Wings. Maxann Reese and Kristen Rasmussen were the first Spartans selected in the WNBA, drafted in 2000. Reese was taken in the third round, while Rasmussen was selected in the fourth. In 2003, Syreeta Broomfield was drafted in the third round. In 2005, Kristin Haynie was the ninth overall pick by Sacramento, while Liz Shimek was taken in the second round by Phoenix in 2006.

GUESS WHO’S BACK

Despite losing All-American Nia Clouden , the Spartans bring back a lot of fire power. MSU Returns two starters in sophomore guard Matida Ekh and sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann. Ekh was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. She was also eighth in the B1G in 3-pointers made with 2.3. Hagemann was sixth on the team in scoring, averaging 7.7 ppg and was fourth in the conference in assists (5.3 apg).

TITLE IX CELEBRATION

LOOKING AT THE SCHEDULE

The Spartans will once again play a very difficult schedule. Nine of MUS’s 2022-23 regular-season opponents competed in the NCAA Tournament last season, including MSU’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge opponent Georgia Tech. All three teams at the Phil Knight Invitational competed in the NCAA Tournament with MSU facing Iowa State in the first game. The Spartans will then face either Oregon or North Carolina in the next game. From the Big Ten portion of the schedule, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State reached the NCAA Tournament.