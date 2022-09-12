Spartan volleyball impresses at Lakeview Invite

Spartan volleyball impresses at Lakeview Invite

In a loaded field, Lakeview impressed by reaching the Finals of the Lakeview Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

The Spartans were cruising all day before losing to No. 3-ranked Forest Hills Northern in the Gold Division championship, 30-28, 25-14.

Lakeview reached the final by beating Portage Northern in the quarterfinals, 25-20, 25-18, and knocking off perennial power Notre Dame Prep, 22-25, 25-16, 15-12. The Spartans are now 21-3 on the season.

“We had a good day. We defeated Notre Dame Prep for the first time in program history,” Lakeview Coach Heather Sawyer said. “And we made it to the Finals to play a very good Forest Hills Northern team. We were very good in the first set, losing 30-28. We were not able to sustain our game plan in the second set.”

