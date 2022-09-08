Spartan Men’s Soccer Drops Labor Day Battle to No. 14 Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Despite a stellar performance by the senior goalkeeper Owen Finnerty , the Michigan State men’s soccer team fell to No. 14 Akron, 2-0, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night.

With the loss, the Spartans fall to 1-3-0 this season, while the Zips remain perfect with a 4-0-0 record. Michigan State has now lost three-straight decisions.

“We did a lot of very good things throughout the game on the road against a very good Akron team. They will probably be ranked top 10 after this weekend. I think just a mistake here and a missed opportunity there. But other than that, I think for large spells in the game, we played really well as good if not better,” MSU head Coach Damon Rensing said.

The Spartans had a young lineup against the Zips with three freshmen and a sophomore in the starting 11.

In the 12th minute, the Zips took advantage of a Spartan turnover. Guywon Chong’s Steal eventually found the foot of Johnny Fitzgerald to give Akron the early 1-0 lead.

Akron held on to the 1-0 lead after the first 45, despite the three first-half shots by Michigan State.

The Zips controlled possession in the early part of the second half. Finnerty was put to the test, including an incredible foot save in the 51st minute.

As the Spartans looked to get the offense going, Graduate midfielder Jack Beck had one of MSU’s best looks of the game with a slicing shot that was corralled at the last minute by Akron goalkeeper Mitch Budler in the 70th minute.

Akron added an insurance goal in the 85th minute with a Jason Shokalook goal off a corner kick.

Overall, Michigan State was out-shot by Akron, 16-9 with the Zips holding a small advantage in corner kicks, 7-6. Finnerty made a season-high six saves in the loss.

“I thought Owen did a really good job tonight. He made some big time saves. I thought he distributed the ball really well. Just overall a very, very good performance from Owen Finnerty ,” Rensing said.

The Spartans will conclude their two-game road swing against Bowling Green on Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 pm Michigan State then returns home to host Chicago State on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 pm at DeMartin Stadium.