Spartan Men’s Soccer Battles No. 4 Washington Tough Before Falling Friday Night

SEATTLE — Michigan State men’s soccer got the Spartans vs. Huskies weekend started with a hard-fought battle at No. 4 Washington Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle.

A packed, spirited crowd with a large contingent of Green & White fans, plus Sparty were in attendance at Friday night’s match, that served as an Unofficial pep rally before Saturday’s Spartan football game vs. Washington.

Junior midfielder Jacob Cromer got the Spartans on the board in the first minute of action, off a long throw-in from senior defender Will Perkins , that took a big bounce in the box and Cromer headed it into the net. The Spartan paid the price for his first career goal, sustaining an injury on the play.

The home team Huskies tied the score in the 19th minute on a header by Omar Gray off a corner kick, launching and propelling himself over a defender for the header.

Washington continued the pressure, but the Spartan defense held strong, with Finnerty making a Spectacular save in the 35th minute, pushing a line drive shot wide and out. The Huskies broke through the Spartan line in the 37th minute with Lucas Meek scoring off a deflection in the box and firing a shot that was deflected off an MSU defender and into the net for a 2-1 lead.

That remained the score the rest of the half and into the second half, when Washington added to its lead in the 55th minute, on a deflection after a save by Finnerty, and another in the 62nd minute for the 4-1 advantage.

Finnerty finished with a season-high seven saves.

The Spartans open Big Ten Conference action taking on nationally-ranked Indiana on Friday, Sept. 23 in a 7:30 pm ET kick at Bloomington, Ind.