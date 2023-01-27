Sparta Prague player scores a goal wearing a GoPro and the footage is insane

A Sparta Prague player scored a goal wearing a GoPro and the incredible footage has gone viral online.

After a winter break, Sparta played German side FC Nuremberg in a friendly on Saturday and ran out 3-1 winners at the Letna Stadium.

Tomas Cvancara put the hosts 1-0 up just four minutes in and then their lead was doubled by Slovakian Winger Lukas Haraslin not long after.

He nipped in behind after a misjudged clearance and slotted home with aplomb, taking his goal superbly.

The game was shown live on Nuremberg’s YouTube channel, but Sparta gave a completely different view of the goal and created some stellar content as a result.

Haraslin had a camera strapped to his chest for the fixture and Sparta uploaded the goal from his POV on their social media channels.

And it didn’t disappoint one bit. In scenes reminiscent of a classic Nike advert, we see every action up close and personal in the build-up to the goal, with the 26-year-old’s arms wafting about in shot as he runs.

We see the ball bounce in front of him after seizing on the error and then the cool finish in the one-on-one situation.

Image: Alamy

There’s the wonderful noise of the crowd roaring, followed up by his loud and hilarious ”Woooo!” when he performs a knee-slide near the corner flag.

Through the power of the GoPro, fans get to see and hear the interactions with teammates after scoring.

The video has gone viral on social media, with 1.1 million views on the clip posted.

It’s garnered a whole lot of reaction online, with fans wanting to see the GoPro used a lot more by Clubs going forward.

One said: “Love these type of videos. Imagine Messi with a camera… or even better HAALAND.”

Another commented: “We’ve got goal cam, fan cam and bench cam… this has to be next.”

A third added: “Cameras on players needs to be a thing this is SICK!”

Another agreed: “I want cameras on everyone moving forward.”

A fifth wrote: “If more players / teams did this it would be unreal.”