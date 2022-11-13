Sparta beats Governor Livingston Group 2 final

Sparta beats Governor Livingston Group 2 final

FRANKLIN − Brynn McCurry “had no idea what I was doing” when she started playing volleyball as a Sparta freshman. Basketball had always been her chosen sport.

But even though McCurry didn’t take the new game very seriously, “I fell in love. … Being on the court with my friends, Laughing while we’re playing, it feels amazing.”

The Spartans shared both laughter and tears of joy in a 25-14, 25-16 defeat of Governor Livingston in the NJSIAA Group 2 final on Sunday afternoon. It is Sparta’s first state volleyball championship.

The Spartans had won their first Sectional title in April 2021, when COVID forced volleyball to move to a season that overlapped the winter and spring seasons. But there was no Group tournament during Season 3.

It was also Governor Livingston’s first appearance in a Group final, after capturing Central Group 2 as the top seed. The Highlanders (18-8) had not dropped a set in the NJSIAA Tournament until Sunday.

Governor Livingston freshman Abby Kim and Juniors Haley Motz and Avery Saturnia combined for six kills.

Brynn McCurry of Sparta returns the ball as Sparta defeated Roxbury in a Spring 2021 girls volleyball match.

McCurry had a match-high 19 kills, six digs and an ace. Setter Aralyn Saulys and outside hitter Payton Simpson added four kills apiece.

“It’s frustrating,” Highlanders Coach Steve Hess said. “That’s a great team for Sparta that didn’t give us space to make mistakes. We got a little more used to what they were doing (in the second set). We made a few less mistakes, and gave ourselves a better chance. “

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button