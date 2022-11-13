Sparta beats Governor Livingston Group 2 final

FRANKLIN − Brynn McCurry “had no idea what I was doing” when she started playing volleyball as a Sparta freshman. Basketball had always been her chosen sport.

But even though McCurry didn’t take the new game very seriously, “I fell in love. … Being on the court with my friends, Laughing while we’re playing, it feels amazing.”

The Spartans shared both laughter and tears of joy in a 25-14, 25-16 defeat of Governor Livingston in the NJSIAA Group 2 final on Sunday afternoon. It is Sparta’s first state volleyball championship.

The Spartans had won their first Sectional title in April 2021, when COVID forced volleyball to move to a season that overlapped the winter and spring seasons. But there was no Group tournament during Season 3.

It was also Governor Livingston’s first appearance in a Group final, after capturing Central Group 2 as the top seed. The Highlanders (18-8) had not dropped a set in the NJSIAA Tournament until Sunday.

Governor Livingston freshman Abby Kim and Juniors Haley Motz and Avery Saturnia combined for six kills.

McCurry had a match-high 19 kills, six digs and an ace. Setter Aralyn Saulys and outside hitter Payton Simpson added four kills apiece.

“It’s frustrating,” Highlanders Coach Steve Hess said. “That’s a great team for Sparta that didn’t give us space to make mistakes. We got a little more used to what they were doing (in the second set). We made a few less mistakes, and gave ourselves a better chance. “

McCurry and Classmate Arianna Puleo lamented the end of their volleyball careers. It’s Wednesday, McCurry, the two-time New Jersey Herald girls basketball Player of the Year, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and basketball career at Villanova.

Said Puleo, “We’re so excited, but it’s also a little sad because it’s our last game ever.

Turning point

Sparta had just one loss this fall: to North Hunterdon in a three-set Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex final on Oct. 22. The players drew from the experience, both of being in a pressurized match − which McCurry said “you can’t imitate at practice − and a desire not to feel the agony of defeat again.

It fueled them during the few tight moments of Sunday’s final.

“We’ve played in these high-intensity games before,” said Puleo, who had two kills, 16 assists and three digs.

“We were able to put that to the side and focus on the game ahead.”

They said it

“Their student section gave us energy. The only way to make them quiet is to do good.” – Brynn McCurry

“I get so excited. Sometimes I feel lightheaded. I get nervous for them. They act very calm. Brynn says this is her fun sport, not as much pressure as basketball. … It’s not just being tall. She’s got very good reflexes. That helps too. She works very very hard at it. She never stops. She’s always doing something.” – Joan O’Donnell, McCurry’s Grammy