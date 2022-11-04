Sparks, Hug vie for Region boys soccer championship, Nevada state title

Two of the most recent league Champions will be playing for the Regional North 5A boys soccer Championship on Saturday.

Hug is the top seed and Defending Champion in the North 5A. Well. 2 seed Sparks won the North 3A title in 2018 and 2019.

Both teams won North 5A semifinals games on Thursday, which means Hug and Sparks earned berths in next week’s state tournament.

But first is the Regional game at 2 pm Saturday at Hug.

Sparks is Proving it belongs in the 5A. The Railroaders, along with Hug and Wooster, petitioned to move up in class before the 2020 season.

In Thursday’s semifinal win over Galena, the Railroaders scored early, then fended off numerous attacks by the Grizzlies, who were playing a man down, to take a 1-0 win at Sparks.

In the other semifinal, Hug downed Wooster, 4-1, at Hug later Thursday night.

“We’re a 3A school in the 5A division,” Sparks Coach Jose Espana-Jimenez said. “We’re proud of it. We play with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.”

Hug Coach Nico Moreno said he had 118 players show up for the soccer team tryouts at the start of the season.

“That’s a good problem to have,” Moreno said. “These kids make my job so easy. They’re having fun. They’re doing what they like.”

There are 14 Seniors on the varsity this season. They said there are 32 players on the junior varsity, so the Hug program is in good shape for the coming seasons.

Well. 2 seed Sparks improved to 19-3-2 overall. The Railroaders went 13-1-2 in league, the lone loss to Hug. The Railroaders also tied with Hawks once and with Wooster once.

Sparks Coach Jose Espana-Jimenez said there is a great deal of pride in the Sparks program and many former players come back to help Coach the new generation. He is a former player at Sparks and took over as Coach from Frank Avila in 2011.

The soccer community is a tight-knit group as Espana-Jimenez played club soccer for Moreno when he was growing up.

Las Vegas’ Palo Verde High School is the Defending 5A state champion.

3A North

In 3A North boys soccer, McQueen beat Douglas, 2-1, Thursday, scoring on a free kick in overtime to advance to Friday’s semifinal against Elko. That game is at Alder Creek Middle School in Truckee.

In the other boys North 3A semifinal, top-seed South Tahoe will play Bishop Manogue at 5:30 pm Friday at Hug. Manogue beat Truckee, 1-0, on Thursday.

The snow earlier in the week limited the field availability at Truckee, causing the game to be moved to Hug.

The North 3A Championship is set for 2 pm Saturday at Alder Creek in Truckee.

The Winner of Friday’s semifinals between McQueen vs. Elko and Bishop Manogue vs. South Tahoe will play for the title.

The boys 3A state tournament is Nov. 11-12 at Dayton.

Clark County-based public charter school SLAM Nevada is the defending state champion.

South 5A

In the South 5A Regional, Bishop Gorman beat Palo Verde, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday.

Also, Eldorado beat Coronado, 1-0, in the second overtime Thursday.

2A State

The boys 2A state tournament is Friday-Saturday at North Tahoe Regional Park.

The boys 2A Championship is set for noon Saturday at North Tahoe between the Winner of Friday’s semifinals between West Wendover vs. Incline and Sage Ridge vs. North Tahoe.

North Tahoe is the Defending state champion.

