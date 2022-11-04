Sparks, Hug vie for Region boys soccer championship, Nevada state title

Sparks, Hug vie for Region boys soccer championship, Nevada state title

Two of the most recent league Champions will be playing for the Regional North 5A boys soccer Championship on Saturday.

Hug is the top seed and Defending Champion in the North 5A. Well. 2 seed Sparks won the North 3A title in 2018 and 2019.

Both teams won North 5A semifinals games on Thursday, which means Hug and Sparks earned berths in next week’s state tournament.

But first is the Regional game at 2 pm Saturday at Hug.

Sparks is Proving it belongs in the 5A. The Railroaders, along with Hug and Wooster, petitioned to move up in class before the 2020 season.

In Thursday’s semifinal win over Galena, the Railroaders scored early, then fended off numerous attacks by the Grizzlies, who were playing a man down, to take a 1-0 win at Sparks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button