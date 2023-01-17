Spanish venue tipped to Rival Bolton’s Ryder Cup bid

An artist’s impression of how the completed Hulton Park venue could look

A Rival bid could have emerged as the favorite to host the international Ryder Cup competition ahead of Bolton, according to experts.

The huge £240m Hulton Park project, which includes an 18-hole golf course and more than 1,000 houses was given the go-ahead by government inspectors last year with the aim of bringing the renowned golfing tournament to Bolton in 2031 or 2035.

But according to Daily Telegraph golf Correspondent James Corrigan, the PGA Catalunya Resort, near Barcelona is now the front runner to host the competition.

Mr Corrigan Quotes a source as saying: “The Tour was finding that they would have four or five bids, with loads of money spent on each, and at the end there would only be one happy party, with the others suddenly against the Tour.

“This way, it’s much less messy.”

The plans will also include more than 1,000 new houses (Image: Peel L&P)

Spain has previously hosted the iconic competition at Valderrama in 1997.

Developers Peel L&P have long argued that Bolton’s Ryder Cup bid could be crucial to Boosting the borough’s economy and creating new jobs and creating new jobs and opportunities.

Government planning inspectors appeared to agree when they overruled Bolton Council’s decision to refuse the project last year, a decision they described as “unreasonable, irrational and injudicious to the extent that no reasonable authority would have made it.”

But the bid to host the Ryder Cup also faces challenges from other English venues, with Bedfordshire’s Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa in the running as well.

The Kent-based London Club is also strongly tipped in the golfing press to be making a bid.

But Peel L&P have said Bolton is the most “compelling” venue to host the competition, which would also dovetail with the government’s much discussed “levelling up” agenda.

Director and planning and strategy Richard Knight said: “Different countries have always been bidding to host the Ryder Cup tournament and should another Nation be chosen to host the 2031 championship, we will continue to promote Hulton Park for any prospective 2035 English bid.

“Hulton Park remains a shortlisted venue in any bid to host an English Ryder Cup in 2031 or 2035, having gone through a joint selection process with UK Sport and Ryder Cup Europe, which concluded that the venue could meet the hosting criteria.

“While other Venues have announced ambitions to enter the process, we remain convinced that the huge regeneration potential of our plans and particularly the ability of a brand-new iconic venue to contribute to leveling up, make Bolton the most compelling choice of location to bring the Ryder Cup back to England.”