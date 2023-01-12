Spanish Supercopa: Real Betis 0-0 Barcelona LIVE

Good evening everybody and welcome along to another MARCA in English live blog, this time taking you through the Supercopa de España semi-final Clash between Real Betis and Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Real Betis enter the competition as a result of their Copa del Rey success last year, and are on good form since football’s resumption after the month long World Cup, having gone unbeaten in their last three matches.

Barcelona, last season’s LaLiga Santander runners-up, are hoping to claim a Trophy that they failed to win last year. Xavi’s men are in good spirits after defeating Atletico Madrid 1-0 away from home on Sunday, putting them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Ferran Torres is suspended for the Catalans after picking up a red card against Atletico Madrid. However, Xavi will welcome back Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba.

Having won 15 of their last 18 games against Betis, Barcelona will enter the game as the clear favorites as they look to secure their place in the final of the Supercopa.

Real Betis vs Barcelona – Latest Updates

When does Real Betis vs Barcelona start?

The Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Real Betis and Barcelona will kick off at 22:00 local time in Riyadh. That’s 20:00 in Spain and 19:00 in the UK, while viewers in the US it’s 11:00 (PST) and 14:00 (EST).

Where to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the Supercopa de Espana semi-final between Real Betis and Barcelona can do so on BT Sports 1. Over in the USA, it’s ESPN who have you covered, with the game on ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes .