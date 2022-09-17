Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

Spanish Springs rolls past McQueen; Elko, Lowry and Virginia City all win

The smoke decimated the football schedule around Northern Nevada on Friday, but one game North 5A game got in.

And Spanish Springs made a statement, in Downing McQueen, 33-12, at home.

The Cougars led 16-12 after three quarters, but then they took advantage of a couple turnovers to pull away in the fourth.

Coach Rob Hummel said the Cougars were finally able to stop “getting in their own way.”

Spanish Springs beat McQueen 33-12 on Friday.

McQueen senior Tre LaGrone scored on a 65-yard catch and run to pull the Lancers by four, 16-12 early in the third quarter.

But after that it was all Spanish Springs.

Elsewhere, the Reno vs. Bishop Manogue game got moved to Douglas Friday morning, with a kickoff set for 4:30 pm But the smoke poured into the Carson Valley and made the field unplayable as the AQI soared way past the 150 mark, considering the cutoff for playing football.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button