‘Spamalot’ Returns to River Raisin Center for the Arts

Almost a decade ago, the local River Raisin Repertory Co. staged the popular Comedy “Spamalot.”

This year, “Spamalot” is back and even includes a few original cast members. It will open at 7:30 pm Oct. 28-29 and at 2 pm Oct. 30 at the River Raisin Center for the Arts, 114 S. Monroe St.

“We always get requests to bring shows back, and this one was requested by some former cast members,” director Tracy Glover said. “We were looking for something that was light-hearted and funny.”

A few cast members from 2013 are returning, including a couple ensemble members and Rob Foulkrod, who plays King Arthur, and Jeff King, who plays Lancelot.

“Rob and Jeff have great comedic timing, and they really add to the show,” Glover said. “All of the leads have a great flair for comedic timing. We have a great cast in place. The majority of that cast is new. They are hilarious, and it will be hard not to be amused.”

“Spamalot” is said to be “loving ripped” from the classic Comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The musical tells the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, complete with show girls, cows and killer rabbits. In 2013, Monroe was one of the first regional theaters to perform the 2005 show.

“The show is just silly, goofy fun,” Glover said. “It is definitely PG, as there are a lot of adult bits and jokes. I would not recommend bringing those under 16.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button