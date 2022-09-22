Spalding Portable basketball goals recalled over a weld that may fail

Russell Brands has recalled Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals because welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall.

About 13,400 of the goals were sold for between $400 and $600 at Academy and Scheels stores Nationwide as well as online at Spalding and Amazon between May 2021 and April 2022, according to an announcement with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company, according to the announcement, has received 26 reports of weld failures, one person receiving a shoulder/upper torso injury and another a head injury.

The Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals have either “a 50-inch or 54-inch Acrylic clear backboard with a visible ‘H-frame’ providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch Acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H frame.

All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm. ‘Spalding’ is printed on the front of the black base and ‘6E’ is molded on the back. The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the [caution] statement on the front of the backboard.”

People who bought the goals are encouraged to contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to install a new arm.

For more information, call Spalding at 800-558-5234, between 9 am and 5 pm ET, Monday through Thursday, or between 9 am and 12:30 pm on Friday; or go to the website and click on voluntary recall under the support menu at the bottom of the page.

