Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals Recalled by Russell Brands Due to Impact Injury Hazard
Name of Product:
Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals
Hazard:
Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:
About 13,400 (In addition, about 62 were sold in Canada)
Recall Details
Description:
This recall involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals. The goals have a 50 inch or 54-inch Acrylic clear backboard with a visible “H-frame” providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch Acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H-frame. All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm. “Spalding” is printed on the front of the black base and “6E” is molded on the back. The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the Portable basketball goals and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new arm on the goal system. Spalding is contacting all known buyers.
Incidents/Injuries:
The firm has received 26 reports of weld failures including three backboards separating from the pole. One injury involving the backboard hitting a consumer on the shoulder/upper torso and one injury hitting a consumer on the head have been reported.
Sold At:
Academy and Scheels stores Nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon.com from May 2021 through April 2022 for about between $400 and $600.
Importer(s):
Russell Brands LLC, of Bowling Green, Kentucky
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
About the US CPSC
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the Nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission-ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product