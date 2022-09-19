Spain wins FIBA ​​EuroBasket 2022 Championship

Championship Recap

Spain 88, France 76

Spain dominated the EuroBasket tournament, finishing with an 8-1 record after defeating France in the final to capture its first gold medal since 2015 and 4th all-time. Spain, who placed first in Group A play earlier in the tournament, was led by the Hernangomez brothers. Toronto Raptors big man Juancho Hernangomez had a well-rounded outing, tallying 27 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and eight rebounds in the win and was named EuroBasket 2022 TISSOT MVP.

Even though it came up short, France (6-3) finished strong with a standout performance from Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier (23 points, three rebounds, two assists). Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert chipped in with six points, six rebounds and one assist.

In their 32 Appearances in EuroBasket, Spain has won four gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze. They have qualified for the FIBA ​​World Cup 12 times, winning it twice (2006 and 2019) and currently standing second in the FIBA ​​World Ranking. Leading Spain to all four gold metals has been head Coach Sergio Scariolo with an overall team record of 64-19.