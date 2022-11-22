Spain vs Costa Rica: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The 2010 World Cup winners kick off their tournament against a side who are likely to frustrate them with their defensive approach

Spain begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday afternoon by facing Costa Rica, the lowest ranked team in Group E.

La Roja come into the competition with an extremely young Squad but there is plenty of Talent at Luis Enrique’s disposal and having reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 as well as ending the latest edition of the UEFA Nations League as runners-up, there is cautious optimism that Spain can enjoy a good showing in Qatar.

Spain vs Costa Rica latest odds

While Spain boasts a youthful bunch of players, the Costa Rican Squad is full of Veterans and the Central American side are clear Outsiders to make the knockout stages.

Spain can be backed at 4/25 (1.16) with bet365 to claim three points in their opening game while a win for Los Ticos is available at 18/1 (19.00) making them the highest priced team to win a game is the opening round of matches.

The draw can be backed at 6/1 (7.00).

Spain vs Costa Rica first goal scorer odds

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata is likely to lead the line for Spain and is the shortest priced player to open the scoring at 13/5 (3.60).

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has an excellent scoring record in the national team and is available at 4/1 (5.00)while his club team-mate Pedri can be backed at 7/1 (8.00).

For Luis Fernando Suarez’s team, former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell is available at 22/1 (23.00).

Spain vs Costa Rica preview

La Roja are a difficult side to predict, capable of incisive exciting football, yet also Frequently finding themselves struggling to break down sides.

Costa Rica’s game plan is likely to be a familiar one with Los Ticos likely to sit back, defend Deeply and try to frustrate Spain.

The 2010 World Cup winners do not often have a Plan B when it comes to getting through resolutely defensive sides and as such opposing a high scoring game looks like an interesting option.

In the last 12 months, Spain have beaten Greece, Switzerland and Sweden all by a 1-0 score-line with each of those sides organized in defense and frustrating Luis Enrique’s side.

Spain vs Costa Rica tips and predictions

Under 2.5 goals in the game is available at 6/5 (2.20) which looks like a healthy option, while combining this with a Spain with sees the odds jump to 2/1 (3.00).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365