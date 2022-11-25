Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro Showcases Local Artists

By: Malachi Kudura

Wednesday, October 26th, 2022, Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro Hosted a meet and greet for the Southeast Art Team. The evening was filled with art, music, food, and imported wine from South Africa. These elements created a perfect atmosphere for the artists to mingle with potential buyers.

Southeast Art Team’s Featured artists were Vee “Goddess of Art Peace”, Brandon “Fubar” Flowers, Raquel Rhone, Kim Phillips-Pea, and Tatiana “Lilli” Turner. Each artist introduced themselves with their artwork proudly displayed on the walls. Telling their story of art and experiences that led to their love for the expression. They thanked their families, friends, and Frank Moody, Spacebar Café & Bistro’s owner, for their continued support.

The wine tasting provided by Jennifer White, owner of Roots & Vines Wine, gave the evening an intimate energy. “The flavors of the Motherland, African made and Woman owned” allowed the patrons to enjoy a taste of Mother Africa. As the live musical performance by “The Good Trouble Collective” added to the eclectic experience. Sunflower and Selenite was also a vendor at the event, they sold incense, sage, and more.

Many of the people who attended bought art and one lucky attendee won a 4-piece art collection. When one patron was asked why it’s important to support events like this, Carolyn Green said, “I think it’s important to support events like this because we don’t have very many, if any, places that are quiet, chill spots that showcase our local talent.”

For years, Spacebar Café & Wine Bistro has provided a platform for local artists, musicians, poets, comedians, and businesses to share their talents. Spacebar’s owner Frank Moody is always there to greet you with a friendly smile and makes customers feel like family. This place is one of San Diego’s Hidden Treasures that is Awaiting your discovery.