Space One Eleven Arts Center celebrates 35 years in Birmingham with ‘ARTiversary’ street party

When Peter Prinz and other Birmingham artists, back in the 1980s, decided to put on an exhibit of contemporary works in what was then a sleepy section of downtown Birmingham, they never imagined the movement that would spring from it.

“We had 500 people show up, and they’ve never left,” Prinz quipped as he and others behind Birmingham’s Space One Eleven Arts Center get ready to celebrate 35 years of providing art classes and contemporary exhibitions to the community while promoting social justice through the visual arts.

“It really was organic growth – just a bunch of artists who got together to show work, teach art,” Prinz said.

It’s Oct. 15, the nonprofit organization will commemorate the milestone with its 35th “ARTiversary” – an arts and music street party along Second Avenue North.

Prinz said the event is a chance to look back at the Legacy of Space One Eleven, which took its name from its original location at 111 21st St. (now Richard Arrington Boulevard). By 1989, the organization had moved to its current spot on Second Avenue North, a now vibrant section of downtown which, at that time, Prinz acknowledged, was pretty much a dead zone after dark. “It was like tumbleweeds,” they said, laughing. “They rolled up the sidewalks at night.”

Since then, Space One Eleven has been a cauldron for creative work, presenting over the years more than 100 exhibitions featuring works by local, regional, national and internationally recognized artists. It turned out, Prinz said, that there was a pressing need for an exhibition space in the Deep South for contemporary art. Looking back on its history, Space One Eleven has proven to be a beacon for the growth of Birmingham’s increasingly influential arts and cultural scene.

Space One Eleven provides art instruction and education for all ages. (Contributed)

As part of ARTiversary, attendees will have an opportunity to view the center’s latest show, the 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition IV. The final exhibit of the center’s 35th anniversary series, it showcases work by artists with ties to Space One Eleven’s decades-long legacy. Live music and performances are on tap during the event, as well as a variety of participatory art activities, from pottery-making to printmaking.

Among the performers on the schedule are Teenage Daddy, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Youth Jazz Band, Solo artist and “American Idol” contestant Dominique Posey, and a “sci-fi Latino noir” Solo performance by special guest José Torres-Tama. The day’s lineup of entertainment includes belly dancers and disco, hula hoopers and the Tragic City Rollers female roller derby team.

The emcee for the street party is Birmingham native Elias Hendricks, a classically trained singer whose repertoire ranges from opera to musical theater to soul music. Hendricks is the founder of Vox Fortura, a Classical crossover Quartet specializing in the combination of opera and soul.

Food trucks will be on-site and there will be big screens so people won’t miss Saturday’s college football broadcasts. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for a full afternoon of entertainment, food, and adult and children’s activities.

Space One Eleven is a place for art exploration. (Contributed)

Space One Eleven describes itself as a place “where artists can create and exhibit their work, comment on social issues and challenge misconceptions without the fear of censorship.” Founded in 1986, the center offers professional opportunities for artists and arts education for young people while providing a forum that promotes greater understanding of contemporary art. The center serves both emerging and mid-career artists and seeks out diverse talents, including artists whose work might be overlooked or marginalized. Most of the center’s exhibitions and related events are free, and it provides free and reduced-tuition art classes and Camps for underserved youth. Proceeds from ARTiversary will support the center’s programs.

Prinz said Space One Eleven has always been a place for artists to explore contemporary, and sometimes controversial, issues. He noted that one of the first major exhibits in the 1980s focused on the AIDS pandemic. Another Space One Eleven project, which Birmingham Residents and visitors have enjoyed for more than two decades, is the massive, tile mosaic mural on the side of Boutwell Auditorium facing the Birmingham Museum of Art. Commissioned by the city and five years in the making, the mural is comprised of 28,000 ceramic tiles crafted by Birmingham youth who were involved in Space One Eleven’s city center art program.

“There are so many stories over these 35 years,” Prinz said. He described Space One Eleven as a “conduit for artists, providing a way to let artists speak and hold the mirror up to the community.” The Alabama Power Foundation is among the many local organizations and institutions that have supported Space One Eleven Arts Center through the years.

ARTiversary kicks off at 1 pm Saturday and runs through 7 pm Tickets are $20 for adults and teens. Ticket purchasers receive a $10 gift certificate to Alabama Art Supply; pick up the gift certificate at event check-in. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted free. Learn more and purchase tickets here.