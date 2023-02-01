Southwestern Invitational, final round: Stream college golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Jacob Sosa of Texas came back to earth on Tuesday but maintained a three-shot lead in the race for top individual honors at the Southwestern Invitational, which wraps up Wednesday at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will carry a 17-shot lead into the final round of the team competition after Arizona State fell off the pace. Players battled Windy conditions on Tuesday as scores soared. Host Pepperdine managed the only even-par score as a team at 288, gaining two strokes on Texas and moving into third place at 578, one shot back of second-place Oregon and 18 behind the Longhorns.

