Southwestern Invitational, final round: Stream college golf live – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Jacob Sosa of Texas came back to earth on Tuesday but maintained a three-shot lead in the race for top individual honors at the Southwestern Invitational, which wraps up Wednesday at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California. Meanwhile, the Longhorns will carry a 17-shot lead into the final round of the team competition after Arizona State fell off the pace. Players battled Windy conditions on Tuesday as scores soared. Host Pepperdine managed the only even-par score as a team at 288, gaining two strokes on Texas and moving into third place at 578, one shot back of second-place Oregon and 18 behind the Longhorns.

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational Final Round in Men’s College Golf Today:

Date: February 1, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Sosa, a freshman, blistered the course in Monday’s first round with a course record of 61, also setting new tournament and school marks in the process. He struggled to a second-round 74 to fall back to nine-under-par for the tournament but has a three-shot lead over teammates Christiaan Maas and Keaton Vo as well as Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan, who had the low score of the day at four-under 68.

Arizona State is the Defending team champion, winning its ninth title last year. Sun Devil junior David Puig won the individual title in 2022. The Spaniard announced in September he was joining the LIV Tour, which opens its season later this month in Mexico.

The Sun Devils enter the final round in fourth place at 579, with Georgia’s 584 rounding out the top five. Washington, UCLA, San Diego State, Wake Forest, UNLV, San Jose State and USC make up the rest of the field.

