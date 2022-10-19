Southwestern Association for Indian Arts loses executive director
Indianz.Com > News > Southwestern Association for Indian Arts loses executive director
Southwestern Association for Indian Arts loses executive director
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Indianz.Com
The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the organization that puts on the largest Indian art market in the world, has lost its executive director, The Santa Fe New Mexican reports. Kim Peone, a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, was announced as executive director in April 2020. In August, she helped SWAIA celebrate a milestone event — the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market — as the organization made a greater push to elevate the works of American Indian and Alaska Native artists. “It’s not just a market. It’s 365 days of art,” Peone said on the opening day of the historic event on August 20.
” data-medium-file=”https://www.indianz.com/News/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/19/KimPeone-scaled.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.indianz.com/News/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/19/KimPeone-1024×768.jpg” loading=”lazy” width=”2560″ height=”1920″ alt=”Kim Peone and Crystal Echohawk” class=”size-full wp-image-28960″ srcset=”https://www.indianz.com/News/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/19/KimPeone-scaled.jpg 2560w, https://www.indianz.com/News/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/19/KimPeone-1024×768.jpg 1024w” sizes=”(max-width: 2560px) 100vw, 2560px”/>
Read More on the Story
Director exits SWAIA amid tax issues (The Santa Fe New Mexican October 18, 2022)
Director exits SWAIA amid tax issues [Alternate Link] (The Santa Fe New Mexican October 19, 2022)