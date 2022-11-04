Southwest Missouri high school football schedule with weather threat
The Threat of severe weather is making its impact on the schedule for many high school football district semifinal games across Southwest Missouri.
Some games have been moved to Saturday while others have been moved to an earlier time on Friday. Some have yet to adjust their start times.
Here is the latest. We’ll update this if new times are announced.
District semi-finals schedule
All games at the home field of the higher seed. If a new time isn’t listed, the game is scheduled for 7 pm on Friday
Class 1, District 3
- Well. 1 Marionville vs. No. 5 Thayer — Saturday, 2 p.m
- Well. 2 Ash Grove vs. No. 6 Cabool — Friday, 5 p.m
Class 2, District 3
- Well. 1 Mountain View (Liberty) vs. No. 4 Strafford — Friday, 5 p.m
- Well. 2 Mountain Grove vs. No. 3 Houston — Friday, 5 p.m
Class 2, District 4
- Well. 1 Seneca vs. No. 4 Hollister
- Well. 2 Mount Vernon vs. No. 3 Forsyth
Class 2, District 5
- Well. 1 Lamar vs. No. 4 Stockton — Saturday, 1 p.m
- Well. 2 Warsaw vs. No. 3 Fair Grove — Saturday, 2 p.m
Class 3, District 6
- Well. 1 Reeds Spring vs. No. 4 Cassville — Friday, 5 p.m
- Well. 2 Osage vs. No. 6 Clinton
Class 4, District 6
- Well. 1 West Plains vs. No. 5 Monett — Friday, 5 p.m
- Well. 2 Bolivar vs. No. 6 McDonald County — Friday, 5 p.m
Class 4, District 7
- Well. 1 Center vs. No. 5 Carl Junction
- Well. 2 Lincoln vs. No. 3 Nevada
Class 5, District 5
- Well. 1 Camdenton vs. No. 5 Rolla — Saturday, 2 p.m
- Well. 2 Lebanon vs. No. 6 Waynesville — Friday, 5 p.m
Class 5, District 6
- Well. 1 Carthage vs. No. 5 Willard — Saturday, noon
- Well. 2 Webb City vs. No. 3 Republic — Saturday, noon
Class 6, District 3
- Well. 1 Nixa vs. No. 5 Raymore-Peculiar
- Well. 2 Lee’s Summit North vs. No. 6 Lee’s Summit West
