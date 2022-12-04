Southwest Minnesota Christian fights off the Trojan boys basketball team – The Globe

EDGERTON — Senior guard Dawson Rieck scored 17 points and Southwest Minnesota Christian rallied past the Worthington Trojans 74-69 here Saturday night in a non-conference Clash of highly regarded boys basketball teams.

Bennett Talsma, a 6-9 senior, scored 12 points and rebounded well as the Eagles prevailed.

It was the season opener for the Trojans of Coach Clint Meyer, who received 20 points from senior guard Abagotte Opiew.

“This was a good early test against a very good basketball team,” Meyer said. “We played hard and competed for 36 minutes. But we just weren’t able to get the baskets we needed down the stretch.”

Junior guard Kaleb Knothe scored 14 points for Worthington. Knothe and Opiew combined for 20 second-half points, but the Trojans were outscored 42-32 in the final stanza.

“We need to rebound the basketball better going forward,” Meyer said. “We gave up 12 Offensive rebounds. Talsma definitely gave us trouble.”

Aiden Schaap had 12 points for Southwest Christian, while Prins scored 16.

Mikele Walu and Marenono Opiew had nine points each for Worthington.

“We’ve got some things to work on, but they are all correctable,” Meyer said. “The effort was there.”

The Trojans travel to Marshall next Friday night.

Worthington 35 34 — 69

Southwest Minnesota Christian 32 42–74