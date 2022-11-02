Southwest Florida boys and girls FHSAA regional golf results

Results from regional boys and girls golf tournaments played Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and 2.

BOYS GOLF

Region 3A-3

Gulf Coast advanced to the state meet by finishing as the region runner-up Monday at Crescent Oaks Country Club. Lakewood Ranch won with a 288 followed by the Sharks’ 298.

Gulf Coast boys golf junior Noah Kent, 2021 fall all-area.

Gulf Coast’s Noah Kent won the regional title, winning a tiebreaker over Lakewood Ranch’s Parker Severs after both shot 66. The Sharks’ Ryan Miller shot a 74, Chris Forsythe a 76 and Dominic Wirtz an 82.

Palmetto Ridge’s Jack Donovan finished tied for 18th with a 75.

