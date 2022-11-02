Southwest Florida boys and girls FHSAA regional golf results

Results from regional boys and girls golf tournaments played Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 and 2.

BOYS GOLF

Region 3A-3

Gulf Coast advanced to the state meet by finishing as the region runner-up Monday at Crescent Oaks Country Club. Lakewood Ranch won with a 288 followed by the Sharks’ 298.

Gulf Coast’s Noah Kent won the regional title, winning a tiebreaker over Lakewood Ranch’s Parker Severs after both shot 66. The Sharks’ Ryan Miller shot a 74, Chris Forsythe a 76 and Dominic Wirtz an 82.

Palmetto Ridge’s Jack Donovan finished tied for 18th with a 75.

Region 2A-4

Estero was the highest team finisher, coming in sixth with a 294 and Estero’s JD Dintino tied for second with a 68 while teammate Adin McMaster placed right with a 71 on Monday. Barron Collier’s Braden Miller tied for fourth with a 70. Dintino and Miller will advance to the state meet as individuals as two of the top three players are not on teams that qualified to advance to the state tournament. Naples’ Oliver Marshall tied for 16th with a 72.

Other local team results were: 8. Fort Myers 316; 9. Barron Collier 319; 10. Naples 320; 11. North Fort Myers 390; 12. Mariner 395

GIRLS GOLF

Region 3A-3

The Gulf Coast girls’ golf team finished as regional runners-up, shooting a 323, just five strokes behind regional Champion Plant on Tuesday.

The Sharks’ Sara Vitasek finished as the individual runner-up as Plant’s Charlotte Cantonis took the tiebreaker after both shot a 74. Gulf Coast’s Peral Jenkins tied for sixth with an 80 and Madison Roach tied for 11th with an 81. Payton Balliet rounded out the scoring with an 88.

Region 2A-4

Cypress Lake’s Jamie Lowry punched his ticket to state as an individual by taking third with a 72 Tuesday at Plantation Preserve Golf & Country Club. Barron Collier’s Brady Singleton was fifth with a 73, Naples’ Olivia Cardeso tied for sixth with a 74 and Fort Myers’ Amelia Alonso tied for eighth with a 75.

Barron Collier was the area’s highest team, taking fifth by carding a 346. Other local teams competing were Naples (7th, 367), Estero (8th, 368), Fort Myers (9th, 369) and Island Coast (12th, 490).

Region 1A-3

Community School of Naples cruised to the region Championship with a 304, comfortably ahead of runner-up Bishop Verot’s 322 on Tuesday at Cove Cay Country Club. First Baptist just missed an automatic state berth, shooting a 338, one stroke behind third-place Carrollwood.

FBA’s Eva Lye was the highest local individual, taking third with a 72 while CSN’s Alayna Friedt and Oasis’ Riley Fritz tied for fourth with 73s.

Bishop Verot’s Amelia Loninger took seventh with a 74, while teammate and sister Samantha Loninger tied for eighth with CSN’s Sydney Young with 75s. CSN also received a 77 from Emma McKoan and a 79 from Reilly Kirwin, both 7th graders. Verot’s Morgan Franklin tied for 10th with a 76 while the Vikings’ Ava Aloia rounded out her team’s scoring with a 97.

St. John Neumann’s Catarina Petrovic tied for 17th with FBA’s Ellie Hendricks as they both carded 80.