Southwest Conference volleyball: Player, Coach of the year and all-league teams

The 2022 volleyball season has come to a close, and with it comes postseason honors.

The Southwest Conference was a Gauntlet in 2022, with Sheldon winning the league title with an 11-1 record and going on to win the Class 6A state title in Forest Grove. South Medford barely trailed the Irish with a 10-2 record.

Check out which volleyball players from the Southwest Conference made the all-league team this fall:

Player of the Year: Katie Clevenger, South Medford

Coach of the Year: Martine Wodke, Sheldon

FIRST TEAM

Katie Clevenger, South Medford, senior

Beaux Bruegman, Sheldon, senior

Elle Bruegman, Sheldon, senior

Hayden Pinard, Roseburg, senior

Gwen Fife, Sheldon, senior

Kaitlyn Wood, Sheldon, senior

Kennedy Baylis Hines, Roseburg, senior

Maddie Blake, North Medford, senior

Kinsey Brelage, Roseburg, senior

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Christian, South Medford, senior

Alyssa Lewey, Sheldon, junior

Baylee Davis, South Medford, senior

Jordan Mckibben, Sheldon, junior

Grace Luttrell, Roseburg, senior

Brooke Johnston, South Medford, junior

AJ Brooks, North Medford, senior

Tayler Ziegler, Grants Pass, junior

Ellie Jung, South Eugene, junior

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, freshman

Emma Fairbairn, Roseburg, junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Neleh Zwink, Willamette, senior

Kirsten Pangburn, South Eugene, junior

Gracee Robertson, Sheldon, junior

Alexa Medley, Grants Pass, senior

Naomi Johnson, South Medford, senior

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng