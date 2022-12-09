Southwest Conference volleyball: Player, Coach of the year and all-league teams
The 2022 volleyball season has come to a close, and with it comes postseason honors.
The Southwest Conference was a Gauntlet in 2022, with Sheldon winning the league title with an 11-1 record and going on to win the Class 6A state title in Forest Grove. South Medford barely trailed the Irish with a 10-2 record.
Check out which volleyball players from the Southwest Conference made the all-league team this fall:
Player of the Year: Katie Clevenger, South Medford
Coach of the Year: Martine Wodke, Sheldon
FIRST TEAM
Katie Clevenger, South Medford, senior
Beaux Bruegman, Sheldon, senior
Elle Bruegman, Sheldon, senior
Hayden Pinard, Roseburg, senior
Gwen Fife, Sheldon, senior
Kaitlyn Wood, Sheldon, senior
Kennedy Baylis Hines, Roseburg, senior
Maddie Blake, North Medford, senior
Kinsey Brelage, Roseburg, senior
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Christian, South Medford, senior
Alyssa Lewey, Sheldon, junior
Baylee Davis, South Medford, senior
Jordan Mckibben, Sheldon, junior
Grace Luttrell, Roseburg, senior
Brooke Johnston, South Medford, junior
AJ Brooks, North Medford, senior
Tayler Ziegler, Grants Pass, junior
Ellie Jung, South Eugene, junior
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, freshman
Emma Fairbairn, Roseburg, junior
HONORABLE MENTION
Neleh Zwink, Willamette, senior
Kirsten Pangburn, South Eugene, junior
Gracee Robertson, Sheldon, junior
Alexa Medley, Grants Pass, senior
Naomi Johnson, South Medford, senior
— Nik Streng, @NikStreng