Southland soccer programs see more participation amid World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup continues, park district officials have said interest in soccer programming has remained strong as excitement for the game grows in the United States.

Every four years, national soccer teams play in the month-long World Cup tournament, usually held in the summer. This year, the tournament began Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18, because it is held in Qatar, where the summer months are hot.

For the last seven years, the Roma Sports Club, which has indoor and outdoor soccer fields in Frankfort, has seen a steady increase in its soccer programs, like the Roma FC competitive club program and recreational leagues, said facility general manager Nick McCauley.

“We’ve been strong on the soccer side since we opened,” McCauley said. “I’m sure the FIFA World Cup is getting people more excited about the sport.”

Steve Rotondi, facility owner and Roma FC executive director, said the fall tryouts had the most participation the club has seen. He attributes the record numbers to the growing popularity of soccer in the US and to parents looking for new activities for their children after being cooped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the US is no longer in the tournament, after losing Saturday 3-1 to the Netherlands, Rotondi said the team’s advancement into the top 16 of the tournament spurred interest.

“Soccer in general is just a growing sport,” Rotondi said. “To see it on a national stage helps parents realize they can sign their kids up for an organized sport.”

Chicago Heights Park District Superintendent Shari Demitrowicz said the park district offers sports and programs to a diverse population that enjoys playing and watching soccer.

Historically, the park district’s youth soccer programs and camps fill up to maximum participation, Demitrowicz said. In recent weeks, Demitrowicz said more people have been asking how to sign up for the programs.

As the World Cup is underway, the televisions in the park district’s fitness facility are turned on to the games, Demitrowicz said. Patrons have come into the facilities wearing clothing displaying their favorite soccer teams, she said.

“Since the world soccer tournament is on going we’ve definitely seen some great representation and excitement,” Demitrowicz said.

Daily Southtown Twice-weekly News updates from the south Suburbs delivered every Monday and Wednesday

In Tinley Park, the park district started a recreational soccer league seven years ago and an indoor soccer league four years ago, said Athletic supervisor Ronald Woodworth. Interest in both programs has increased each year, he said.

Woodworth said soccer has been a strong suit since the park district began offering programs.

The spring recreational soccer league runs from mid April through June and then the fall recreational soccer league runs early August to early October, Woodworth said. The winter indoor soccer league runs from February to early April, he said. The Tinley Park Park District also offers camps, clinics and classes for soccer, Woodworth said.

This year’s World Cup is held between programming, Woodworth said, so it’s hard to gauge if there will be an increase in soccer participation. But, it’s likely the tournament will follow the pattern of impact other sports Championships have for park district teams: when a US or Chicago team is doing well, people sign up to try out that sport.

“It has that effect with all our programs even baseball, basketball and football,” Woodworth said.

Lockport Park District Athletic program supervisor Ben Ragle said interest in soccer programming has been on the rise, for example 136 children signed up for the youth league in the spring and 170 are signed up for the youth league this fall.

“Our league numbers have gone up this year and I attribute a lot of that to FIFA and some of it with COVID decreasing allowing youth to play,” Ragle said. “I think a lot of kids are watching and will still be excited about it in the spring.”