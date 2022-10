The Lamar University men’s and Women’s basketball teams are predicted to have drastically different seasons, according to the Southland Conference preseason poll.

The Southland released its preseason picks on Tuesday, putting the Lamar men’s team near the bottom of the league. The Cardinals were picked to finish ninth out of 10 teams in head Coach Alvin Brooks’ second season in Beaumont.

Meanwhile, the Lamar Women’s team got much more respect around the Southland. Aqua Franklin’s Squad was picked fourth, behind Corpus-Christi, Houston Christian and Southeastern Louisiana. Related: Lamar football stays winless after loss to Prairie View A&M The difference in predictions for the two Lamar teams likely stems from the number of returning players. Lamar’s Women’s team has nine returning players, including all-conference forward, Akasha Davis. The men’s team only has two Returners with any Division I experience in Brock McClure and Valentin Catt. Lamar’s men’s team did not win a single Division I game last season, and will start its 2022-23 schedule on Nov. 7 against St. Thomas in Beaumont. The Cardinal women will begin their season with a tough road game at Baylor that same day.