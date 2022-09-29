Southlake Carroll soccer star Kennedy Fuller commits to North Carolina, to graduate early

Southlake Carroll soccer Phenom Kennedy Fuller announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that she has committed to 21-time national Champion North Carolina.

That wasn’t her only big news. Fuller also announced that she will graduate a year early and has reclassified to the Class of 2024.

After reclassifying to Graduate with the class of 2024, I’m excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at the University of North Carolina. I thank God for blessing me with the best parents, family, teammates, coaches & friends! pic.twitter.com/cOElt3lfOc — Kennedy Fuller (@KennedyFuller07) September 29, 2022

Fuller had one of the Greatest freshman seasons in Dallas-area history, recording 26 goals and 14 assists to lead the Southlake Carroll girls to the Class 6A state Championship in 2022. Fuller, an attacking midfielder, was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year and The Dallas Morning News all-area player of the year.

Fuller is the first girl to win the All-Area Player of the Year and the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in the same season since McKinney Boyd’s Meghan Streight in 2011.

Fuller, who plays for the Solar Soccer Club, is a five-star recruit. In August, she led the United States to the title at the U-15 CONCACAF Championship in Tampa, Fla., scoring nine goals in five games.

