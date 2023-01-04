Southington arts center expands offerings in new year

SOUTHINGTON —- Southington Community Cultural Arts Center or SoCCA has re-opened for the new year with a lineup of new programs and events in January and February.

This month the downtown arts center will be hosting a Ukrainian doll-making workshop, along with a Healing drum jam. In February there will be a workshop to make centerpieces for Southington’s upcoming Police Officers Ball along with a return of the Sounds of SoCCA event that began last summer.

Starting next week the center will also begin offering new Weekly classes around painting and photoshop, with the addition of a Weaving course beginning on Jan. 11. With the increased demand from visitors, SoCCA has also started offering three new Pottery courses to its existing programming lineup.

The Ukrainian doll-making workshop is being held on the Jan. 18 from 4 to 6 pm with a $35 admission to non-members, and is one of the biggest one-time events being hosted by SoCCA this season. It will be hosted by a local artist from the Ukrainian art fair last year, and the organizers hope the class will share the creativity of Ukrainian culture.

Because of the Popularity of the art show, many Residents of Ukrainian heritage have also reached out to the center asking about putting on a decorative egg-making class, known as Pysanky. Organizers are coordinating with an Orthodox Priest who would come in to instruct the course, which they hope to put on later this year.

“I think learning about other cultures is just so important. And the Ukrainian people just having their show here, are very deep in their culture. They’re very proud of their culture. And they love sharing,” said Diann Thomson, executive director of SoCCA. “It’s rewarding. It’s everything that we’re about, being a community center.”

The Healing drum jam, Hosted by Eric Korp, will be on Jan. 27 and Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 pm Participants will be invited to play in an informal get-together full of freestyle drumming. The Police Officers Ball centerpiece workshop will be hosted early next month on Feb. 4 from 10 am to noon with $20 admission, with all proceeds going back to the Southington community. Participants will be making wine bottle centerpieces that will be auctioned off at the ball.

Routine classes will begin next week with a beginner/intermediate watercolor painting course on Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 pm Weaving, one of the newest courses, will be offered on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 pm or on Saturdays from 10 am to noon through February 22. Participants will learn how to fashion custom table runners, scarves, and other garments using a table loom.

With the full breadth of programming that’s planned for the coming months, SoCCA organizers are excited by what they’ve got to offer Residents this season.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of our students back from the holidays. We have our regular classes going on, something to keep busy with during the cold,” operations coordinator Jhenea Gooden said. “I would say that there’s a little bit of everything. I know that I’m definitely excited to get families registered for the winter session.”

SoCCA will also be hosting the closing reception for its “Aim for the Stars” art exhibit on Jan. 28 from noon to 2 pm featuring works from individuals in the community with learning disabilities. The support shown for the new programming leaves the organizers encouraged, and looking forward to a successful new year.

“I think things look very bright for 2023. You know, we have a lot of registration. We’ve gotten to add three new Pottery classes, just because people asked about it,” Thomson said. “So we had to evaluate. It’s a good thing. It’s a growing thing, which is good.”

Further details on SoCCA’s available classes and pricing are available online on its website southingtonarts.org.