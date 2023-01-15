Southern Women’s basketball team takes down Rival Grambling | Southern

Round 1 of this year’s rivalry between the Southern Women’s basketball team and Grambling went to the Jaguars.

Amani McWain scored a game-high 16 points as Southern took care of business on its home court with a 59-49 win.

Southern (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) led 53-47 with four minutes left to play, and made 6-of-8 free throws down the stretch. Grambling (4-12, 3-2) made just 1-of-6 shots during that span.

“It’s a rivalry game. It’s a big win not only for the team, but for the fans, as well,” Southern Coach Carlos Funchess said. “And it’s big to win at home. You’ve got to protect your home court.”

Southern grabbed 14 Offensive rebounds en route to winning the rebounding battle 35-30. The Jaguars also took care of the basketball, committing 13 turnovers while forcing 20.

“Handling their pressure was big,” Funchess said. “We got some easy shots once we broke the press. In the past we haven’t been attacking, but we attacked today.”

Tyeneisha Metcalf scored nine points, all in the second half, and handed out three assists. In the third quarter, after Grambling had narrowed the margin to 37-31, Metcalf broke Southern’s four-minute scoring drought with two driving baskets.

“She was solid handling the basketball,” Funchess said. “When we needed a spurt she did a great job of going and getting some easy buckets.”

In the opening minutes, McWain’s steal and basket helped Southern take a 7-2 lead. Highlighted by Colbe Maples’ 3-pointer, Grambling came back with a 9-0 run. Not to be outdone, Southern then put together a 10-0 run as the Jaguars led 19-14 after one quarter.

Grambling forced a 20-20 tie in the second quarter before falling behind for good.

Maples led Grambling with 15 points while Amanda Blake had 10 points and 10 rebounds.