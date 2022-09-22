Southern Regional Performing Arts Department to Deliver ‘Homage to Heroes’ Next Month

Superstorm Sandy affected many lives within the Southern Regional High School community on Oct. 29, 2012, going down in history as one of the most devastating storms ever to pummel the Jersey Shore. But out of the wreckage and chaos, Heroes arose as the community came together like never before.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Southern Performing arts department plans to deliver a powerful and memorable experience through music, dance, visual arts and drama not only to showcase how a once-in-a-lifetime Storm ravaged our area, but also to pay tribute to the Heroes who emerged.

“Homage to Heroes: A Celebration of Triumph Beyond Superstorm Sandy” – a Southern Regional “Stormworks” Art Festival – is scheduled for 7 pm at the Stafford Township Arts Center, 1000 McKinley Ave. in Manahawkin, and tickets for $5 per person are available now. Doors open at 6 pm All proceeds from the event will benefit Alliance for a Living Ocean.

“The goal is to show how many people were involved with helping their Neighbors during a devastating time, how they gave and served others in a time of desperation, how a community came together and grew from the historic event,” said Southern Regional High School Assistant Principal Richard Falletta, the district fine arts supervisor. “A lot of people suffered through Sandy 10 years ago, but a lot of people rose up as heroes, too. This is a tribute to them.”

According to longtime Southern Regional music teacher Kevin Moninghoff – the man who came up with the idea for what has become a colossal collaborative effort to put together a program of this magnitude – guests on Oct. 18 will enter the foyer of the STAC and be “met with a gallery of local artwork as well as student artwork, and they can meander through the path that will lead them into the theater.”

Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford and Joe Mangino, who played a significant role in relief efforts following the storm, among others, will share brief stories of their experiences during and after Sandy, followed by a literary vignette acted out by a group of student performers . The production will then turn to the Performing arts elements, through which the audience will be treated to music depicting the development, climax and dissipation of the Storm and a variety of Visuals to go along with it.

The culminating performance features “Stormworks,” composed by world-renowned composer and conductor Stephen Melillo, who will be on hand to conduct the combined band and choral ensemble.

“The band is going to be comprised of seventh- through 12th-grade students and alumni, about 130 to 150 musicians, with a community choir in the background,” Moninghoff said. “In total, the performances will take about 45 minutes, and then guests can remain to view more of the artwork. We have a lot of wonderful people involved in the development of this program, and we’re excited for the community to experience it.”

For tickets and more information, visit srtickets.net.

—David Biggy

[email protected]